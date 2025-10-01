Exclusive Deals, Top Builders, All Under One Roof: The NoBroker Property Carnival Is Back in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 1: After a successful first edition, NoBroker is bringing back the Property Carnival to Hyderabad on 4th and 5th October at The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace, Raheja IT Park, Hitec City, from 9 AM to 8 PM. This edition promises to be even bigger, offering buyers and investors a one-stop destination to explore top residential projects, exclusive offers, and seamless homebuying opportunities.

The lineup features some of Hyderabad's most trusted and influential developers, including Prestige Group, Casagrand Private Limited, Ramky Estates, Pacifica Hillcrest, INCOR Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd, Candeur Builders and Developers, Candeur Constructions Pvt. Ltd, Silpa Infra, Nest Makers, Visions Arsha, Anvita Builders LLP, Infocity Builders, Eashanya Infra, Abode Aravindam, E INFRA, and IRA VENTURES.

Homebuyers will have the opportunity to interact directly with developers, gain detailed project insights, schedule on-spot site visits, and secure event-exclusive deals.

Exclusive Offers for Attendees:

* Price discounts: Rs 150-Rs 500 per sq ft on spot booking* Up to Rs 10 Lacs off on spot booking* PLC up to Rs 1000 / sq ft (selected project)* Payment plans: 30-30-30-10 scheme; 20-80 scheme.* 5 -10 gm gold coin on spot booking* EV bike worth Rs 1L (selected project)

Speaking about the event, Saurabh Garg, Co-founder and Chief Business Officer of NoBroker said, "Hyderabad's real estate market continues to show remarkable growth, driven by strong demand from both first-time homebuyers and experienced investors. NoBroker Property Carnival makes property buying simpler, faster, and more transparent. By bringing over 15 of the city's most trusted developers under one roof, we are giving buyers a rare opportunity to check multiple projects, shortlist the ones that fit their criteria, have on spot site visits, and access exclusive deals with on spot bookings. The goal is to empower buyers with credible information and options while saving them time and effort. Events like these also allow developers to connect directly with homebuyers, understand and cater to their aspirations, and even offer personalized solutions."

The carnival promises something for everyone: whether you're hunting for your first home, upgrading to a larger space, or looking for a solid investment, the event makes it easier to discover, evaluate, and secure the right property.

Entry is free, and anyone can walk in to experience the city's best real estate offerings under one roof.

