Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone who recently exited projects like Spirit and Kalki 2 citing work hour demands is now fully focused on Atlee’s upcoming film with Allu Arjun, currently titled AA22xA6. The actress is already filming with Shah Rukh Khan for King, but her commitment to Atlee’s action entertainer remains unchanged. Farah Khan and Deepika Padukone Rumoured to UNFOLLOW Each Other on Instagram Over 8-Hour Workday Joke? Here’s How Filmmaker Sets the Record Straight.

Deepika Padukone’s Role in ‘AA22xA6’ Unchanged

Recently, industry chatter suggested that Deepika’s role in AA22xA6 had been trimmed, reportedly due to her preference for shorter work hours. However, a new report from Mid-Day has put these rumours to rest. A source told the publication, “There is no truth to rumours that Deepika’s screen time has been reduced. Her role has not changed from what she was offered when she came on board in June. She has a fierce part, which is essential to the first and second acts of the narrative.” Farah Khan and Deepika Padukone Rumoured to UNFOLLOW Each Other on Instagram Over 8-Hour Workday Joke? Here’s How Filmmaker Sets the Record Straight.

Deepika Padukone To Shoot AA22xA6 From October

As per the report, Deepika has blocked her calendar from late October through the end of December for the shoot. The initial schedule will focus on establishing her character, followed by high-octane action sequences in November. By December, the team is expected to move to the UAE, where she and Allu Arjun will shoot a crucial mid-film twist along with emotional sequences.

Deepika Padukone Exited ‘Kalki 2’ and ‘Spirit’ Over Work Hour

The buzz about her supposedly reduced role surfaced soon after she exited Kalki 2. Industry talk suggested that the actress had requested a 25 percent fee hike and a seven-hour shift cap terms the makers were reportedly unable to meet despite negotiations. Earlier this year, she had also walked away from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit for similar reasons. ‘Badminton for All’: Deepika Padukone Announces Expansion of Padukone School of Badminton on Her Father’s Birthday.

About Atlee’s ‘AA22xA6’

Since becoming a mother, speculation around her preference for shorter work hours has frequently made headlines. Still, her dedication to Atlee’s project appears unwavering. AA22xA6 marks the first collaboration between Atlee and Allu Arjun. Initially rumoured to be a two-hero story, the project has now been clarified by Allu Arjun’s team as featuring him in dual roles, adding extra excitement ahead of the big-ticket entertainer.

