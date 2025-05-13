BusinessWire India

Dubai [UAE], May 13: Embark on a culinary journey at Atlantis Dubai, where bold flavours meet refined classics in specially crafted menus that reflect each restaurant's signature style. In celebration of Dubai Restaurant Week 2025, Atlantis Dubai's renowned venues are serving limited-time set menus from Friday, 9th May to Sunday, 25th May. Diners are invited to enjoy a two-course lunch for AED 125 or a three-course dinner for AED 250 at one of Dubai's most iconic dining destinations. Ariana's Persian Kitchen

Helmed by award-winning celebrity chef and cookbook author Ariana Bundy, Ariana's Persian Kitchen joins Dubai Restaurant Week with specially curated lunch and dinner menus. Honouring the rich heritage of Iranian cuisine, guests are invited to savour signature dishes in a space inspired by Ariana's historic family home in Kashan. Every dish offers a taste of warm hospitality and culinary tradition, from fragrant stews and grilled kababs to delicately spiced sides and traditional Persian desserts. * Date: Friday 9th May - Sunday 25th May

* Time:

* Lunch: 12pm - 1:30pm

* Dinner: 6:00pm - 10:00pm

* Price:

* AED 125 per person for a two-course set lunch menu

* AED 250 per person for a three-course set dinner menu

* Location: Atlantis The Royal Ling Ling

Located at the crown of Atlantis The Royal, Ling Ling offers breathtaking views of the Dubai skyline and Arabian Gulf. During Dubai Restaurant Week, guests can enjoy a specially curated three-course dinner menu highlighting Ling Ling's bold contemporary Asian flavours. Starters include beef tataki with ponzu, truffle aioli and crispy garlic, and Szechuan chicken dumplings. Mains feature roasted sambal salmon, Kung Pao chicken, lamb shank rendang, or crispy Mapo tofu. Desserts range from mango pandan sticky rice to hazelnut chocolate moelleux and a refreshing fruit plate. * Date: Friday 9th May - Sunday 25th May

* Time: 6:00pm - 11:30pm

* Price: AED 250 per person for a three-course set dinner menu

* Location: Atlantis The Royal

Studio Frantzen

Atlantis, The Palm's latest dining destination, Studio Frantzen, offers a three-course dinner menu by acclaimed Swedish chef Bjorn Frantzen. Fusing French-Asian flavours with Nordic influences, the experience unfolds in a vibrant setting with an open kitchen and intimate dining spaces. Highlights include seabass ceviche with ponzu strawberries, veal minute "ma-la" with crispy shiso, and mains like roasted baby chicken with sesame miso aioli and salmon with finger lime and sea buckthorn beurre blanc. * Date: Friday 9th May - Sunday 25th May

* Time: 6:00pm - 11:30pm

* Price: AED 250 per person for a three-course set dinner menu

* Location: Atlantis, The Palm Gordon Ramsay's Bread Street Kitchen & Bar

Perfect for a relaxed dining experience with friends or family, Bread Street Kitchen & Bar brings British favourites with exclusive lunch and dinner menus. For dinner, signature dishes include the iconic fish and chips and Gordon Ramsay's famed beef Wellington. To finish, guests can enjoy timeless desserts like sticky toffee pudding, Black Forest cheesecake, or a selection of ice cream and sorbets. * Date: Friday 9th May - Sunday 25th May

* Time:

* Lunch: 12pm - 5:30pm

* Dinner:

* Sunday to Monday, 6:00pm - 10:00pm

* Friday to Saturday, 6:00pm - 11:00pm

* Price:

* AED 125 per person for a two-course set lunch menu

* AED 250 per person for a three-course set dinner menu

* Location: Atlantis, The Palm En Fuego

Dubai's favourite Mexican hotspot, En Fuego, turns up the heat for Dubai Restaurant Week with specially curated lunch and dinner menus. Celebrating the bold, vibrant flavours of Mexico, En Fuego offers a high-energy dining experience. Guests can look forward to flavour-packed dishes such as beef tacos, Hamachi tiradito, chicken burritos, and marinated flank steak. * Date: Friday 9th May - Sunday 25th May

* Time:

* Lunch: every Wednesday, 12:30pm - 4:00pm

* Dinner:

* Tuesday to Wednesday, 5:00pm - 11:00pm

* Every Thursday, 5:00pm - 7:00pm (family seating), 9:00pm onwards: 21+

* Every Friday, 5:00pm - 7:00pm

* Price:

* AED 125 per person for a two-course set lunch menu

* AED 250 per person for a three-course set dinner menu

* Location: Atlantis, The Palm Ayamna

Experience authentic Lebanese cuisine as Ayamna joins Dubai Restaurant Week with an exclusive three-course dinner menu. Guests can enjoy cold and hot mezze, a variety of succulent grilled meats, and decadent, indulgent desserts - all prepared with fresh, seasonal ingredients and a modern touch. * Date: Friday 9th May - Sunday 25th May

* Time: 6:00pm - 11:30pm

* Price: AED 250 per person for a three-course set dinner menu

* Location: Atlantis, The Palm For restaurant bookings and more information call + 971 4 426 2626 or visit www.atlantis.com/dubai/restaurants.

