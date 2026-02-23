Kota (Rajasthan) [India], February 23 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday performed Aarti and Deepdaan at the Kota Mahotsav, paying tribute to Mother Chambal, a vital life source for Hadoti and Rajasthan.

Performing the aarti of Mother Chambal at Shaurya Ghat in Kota, he highlighted the river's significance in supporting farmers and fostering regional prosperity.

Speaking to reporters, Birla said, "Holy River Chambal has played a major role in bringing prosperity to our farmers in Kota... We are moving towards fulfilling the aim of facilitating the water of Chambal to every area of Boondi, Kota."

In X post, Om Birla said he performed the aarti and offered deepdaan to Mother Chambal, describing the river as a life-giving, gentle, and compassionate source for Hadoti and other regions of Rajasthan. He added that the river sustains farmers, supports regional prosperity, and symbolises faith, heritage, and harmony with nature.

Sharing his experience on X, the Speaker said: "Today, in the Kota parliamentary constituency, I had the blessed opportunity to perform the Aarti and offer Deepdaan to the life-giving Mother Chambal. Mother Chambal, always gentle and compassionate, is the very life source not only for Hadoti but for many regions of Rajasthan, and she is also the symbol of our faith and heritage. Her serene and gentle streams constantly remind us to remain grateful to nature and to maintain balance with it. The waters of Mother Chambal make the hard work of our farmers fruitful and form the foundation of the prosperity of the entire region."

He prayed to Mother Chambal during the Kota Mahotsav, seeking her blessings for the Kota-Bundi region and wishing that her waters continue to bring happiness, progress, and well-being to the local residents.

He further added: "On this auspicious occasion of the Kota Mahotsav, I prayed to Mother Chambal that Her blessings may forever remain upon the sacred land of Kota-Bundi. May Her holy streams continue to bring happiness, progress, and well-being to the region. With these heartfelt prayers and good wishes, my best wishes to all the residents of the area." (ANI)

