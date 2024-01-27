VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 27: Ezzy Group proudly announces the prestigious "ATAL KRISHI-NAVACHAR SHIKHAR SAMMAN" and MSME awards, both bestowed upon Dr Idris Bohra, the CMD of Ezzy Group, and its subsidiary, Katra Fertilizers & Chemicals Pvt Ltd, respectively. This dual achievement marks a significant milestone in commitment to excellence and innovation in the fields of Agriculture industry.

The "ATAL KRISHI-NAVACHAR SHIKHAR SAMMAN" was presented to Dr Idris Bohra at a moving ceremony held at Bharat Mandapam (G20), Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, on 24th December 2023. Distinguished dignitaries, including Smt Meenakshi Lekhi, Shri Manoj Tiwari, and Shri Satyanarayan Jatiya, acknowledged Dr. Bohra's outstanding contributions to the Agriculture Industry. The Atal award committee recognized his expertise and significant strides in the domains of Agri industry.

In gratitude for this esteemed honor, Dr Idris Bohra expressed, "Receiving the 'ATAL KRISHI NAVACHAR SHIKHAR SAMMAN' is a testament to our unwavering dedication. This award motivates us to continue making impactful contributions and leaving a lasting legacy in the field of agriculture. Let this recognition inspire us to sow the seeds of positive change and cultivate innovation in the Agriculture Industry."

The Atal Bihari Vajpayee award recognizes Dr. Idris Bohra's leadership and expertise, underscoring Ezzy Group's commitment to excellence, innovation, and positive societal impact.

"CMD-Dr Idris Bohra is seen receiving the award from the delegates."

Simultaneously, Ezzy Group subsidiary, Katra Fertilizers & Chemicals Pvt Ltd, has been honoured with the prestigious MSME award 2023 for its outstanding contribution to quality, excellence, and significant impact on society through service and management. The accolade was presented by H. Vekaria, Director General of India 5000, at a grand event organized by Benchmark TRUST, with the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) as a supporting partner. The ceremony took place on the 23rd of December at Cidco Bhavan, Vashi.

Ramanand Gurjar, Director of Katra Fertilizers & Chemicals Pvt Ltd, shared his enthusiasm about the achievement, stating, "This recognition reaffirms our commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. We are dedicated to making a positive impact on society through our services and management practices."

Aridra Das, Dealer Head at Katra Fertilizers & Chemicals Pvt Ltd, added, "Receiving the MSME award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team. It motivates us to continue delivering excellence in our services and contributing to the welfare of society."

"Director - Ramanand Gurjar and Dealer Head - Aridra Das are seen receiving the awards from the delegates."

The dual awards celebrate Ezzy Group's commitment to excellence, innovation, and positive societal impact in Agriculture industry.

Visit the Company website: https://ezzyint.com/, https://www.kisan4u.com/

