New Delhi [India], July 23: With over three decades of dedication to quality and innovation, Fantasy Enterprises is pleased to announce the launch of its new premium brand, Meyvin, as well as the official e-commerce platform, www.meyvin.in.

With an emphasis on high-end backpacks, laptop bags, sling bags, and everyday carry essentials, Meyvin joins the niche market, catering to affluent consumers, business professionals, and corporates.

At the core of Meyvin's identity is a bold new logo that features a buck, representing the company's core values. The buck is a symbol of resilience, wisdom, and leadership that dates back to ancient times. These classic qualities align perfectly with Meyvin's goal of fusing fine craftsmanship with cutting-edge designs.

"Meyvin is a mindset, not just a brand," said Mr Mohd Khalid, Managing Partner, Fantasy Enterprises. "Our over 30 years of history serve as the cornerstone of this brand, and with Meyvin, we are providing goods that seamlessly blend style, functionality, and elegance. Our buck emblem is a bold representation of our values, strength, alertness, and knowledge, rather than merely a design element," added Mr. Khalid.

Customers can now directly access the entire Meyvin collection, which is tailored to the active lifestyles of professionals across all levels, by logging in at www.meyvin.in.

"Every product is made from premium materials, living up to the brand's promises of robustness, style, and functionality," added Md. Tahseen, Director, Fantasy Enterprises.

Meyvin products are designed to improve users' daily experiences, whether they are navigating the city streets or the boardroom.

