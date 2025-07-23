VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 23: The HRBP Summit & Awards is an annual event that aims to recognize and honour the remarkable achievements of HR Business Partners while providing a platform for learning and collaboration. The summit features keynote speakers and panel discussions on the latest trends, challenges and opportunities in HR, offering actionable insights to help HRBPs excel in their roles.

The HRBP Awards celebrate individuals and teams who have demonstrated exceptional HR practices, leadership and innovation. These awards highlight the impact that HRBPs have on organizational performance and the development of a sustainable, high-performance work culture.

THANK YOU TO ALL PARTNERS:

* Associate Partner - ASCENT HR

* Supporting Partner - HRAI (HR Association of India)

* Community Partner - BeingHR

* AI Innovation Partner - GenieHire.ai

* L&D Partner - Brain Ayan

* Corporate Gifting Partner - Offineeds.com

* Lanyard Partner - CHORD (Child Welfare and Holistic Organisation for Rural Development)

* NGO Partner - Orion Educational Society

* Exhibit Partner - Trophykart

* PR Partner - ZEX PR Wire

* Media Partners - Industry Events & Scriberlee

* Magazine Partners - Silicon India & The Business Fame

* Sustainability Partner - Grow Billion Trees

Opening Address by, Mr. Ankit Joshi, Founder & CEO, Feather Touch Business Solutions

KEYNOTE SPEECH:

Anita Guha, Talent & Growth Enabler, IBM India

Topic: Resilience In a Changing Environment

Panel Discussion 1

Topic: - Aligning HR Strategy with Business Goals: The Power of HRBP Collaboration

Moderator:Sheela Naveen, CPO, iGreenTree

* Zarina Kadkol, CBS HR Leader India, Cargill

* Arssh Kharbanda, Head of People, Computershare

* Latika Rao, Assoc. Director - HR, Khaitan & Co.

STANDALONE SESSION:

Srikanth Acharya, CEO & Founder, OffiNeeds.com

Topic: 5 Strategies to Improve Employee Engagement & Employer Branding

Panel Discussion 2

Topic: - Reskilling and Upskilling: Preparing the Workforce for the Future

Moderator:Vipul Gulati,CRO, Brainyaan

* Jolly George, VP - L&D (South), Knight Frank (India)

* Karthik Mulakaluri, Sr. Director - Talent Development, Omega Healthcare

* Diya Kuttappa, Global Director - Learning, Blue Yonder

* Shamanth S N, Director of New & Emerging Business, Rakuten India

Panel Discussion 3

Topic: - HR Technology and Data Analytics: The Game Changers for HRBP in 2025

Moderator:Aditi Mudholkar, Head HR India, Cyware

* Astha Sehgal, Head HR, Bluefish Pharmaceuticals

* Richa Verma, Head of People Experience, Flipkart

* P Nageswara Rao, HR & Admin Specialist, SEIL Energy India Ltd.

* Sonu Gupta, Founder - CHRO, CodersBrain Technology Pvt. Ltd.

Panel Discussion 4

Topic: - Driving Business Performance through Talent Management: The HRBP Role

Moderator: Bina Belani, Head HR, Jio Platforms Limited (Technology - Retail)

* Vishnu Iruvanti, Head HR, Clear

* Piyush Raghuvanshi, CHRO, Apna Times Inc.

* Amanpreet Kaur, Strategic HRBL, Lenovo

* Lalit Chaturvedi, VP HR - Talent Management & Organization Development, ELGI Equipments Ltd.

* Preeti Ahuja, Chief People Officer, Husk Power Systems

Panel Discussion 5

Topic: - Strategic People Leadership: Balancing Business Objectives with Employee Well-being

Moderator:Suraj Chettri, VP, Head of HR & Head of Site - Bangalore, Airbus India & South Asia

* Majid Ali Khan, CHRO, CMS IT Services

* Surjeet Singh, Regional Director and MD, Computershare Business Support Services

* Kirit Mandavgane, Chief Strategy Officer, NSquare Xperts

* Indwin Edwin Joel, Strategic HR Leader, Anubavam Technologies

STANDALONE SESSION:

Debatroyee Banerjee, Senior Manager (Partnership Alliance), Orion Educational Society

Topic: Women Empowerment - "she builds-she lead"

Thank you to all the Speakers & Moderators for the wonderful panels and sessions.

Introduction of JURY MEMBERS

* Dr. Ankita Singh

CPO / Board of Directors Cignex & Relevance Lab,

Founder - HR Association of India (HRAI)

HRBP AWARDS 2025

* Dr. Ankita Singh, CPO / Board of Directors, Relevance Lab, Founder - HR Association of India (HRAI) to present the awards.

* CHRO of the Year

- Sonu Gupta, Founder-CHRO, CodersBrain Technology Pvt. Ltd.

* People-First Leadership Award

- P. Nageswara Rao, HR & Admin Specialist, Power & Energy Industry

* Most Influential HR Trailblazer of the Year 2025

- Komaladevi Velumani, HR Leader - Asia Pacific, Lenovo

* Business HR Leader of the Year

- Suraj Chettri, VP, Head of HR - Airbus India & South Asia & Head of Site - Bangalore, Airbus India

* Women in HR Excellence Award (IT Services and IT Consulting)

- Kalpana Sharma, Chief Happiness Officer, The Scalers

* Women in HR Excellence Award (Financial Services)

- Kavita Tony, Director HR, Aon Consulting Private Ltd.

* Women in HR Excellence Award

- Bina Belani, Head HR, Jio Platforms Limited (Technology - Retail)

* Women in HR Excellence Award (Legal Services)

- Latika Kandpal Rao, Associate Director - HR (South), Khaitan & Co.

* AI Customer Applications Award

- Best use of AI in a HRMS & Payroll Application - Ascent HR Technologies Private Limited

* Best Health & Wellbeing Program of the Year

- Wonder of Wellness (WOW) - Sagility India Limited

* Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI)

- Beyourself - Myntra

* HR Professional of the Year

- Shishir Kumar, Sr. Manager - Human Resources, Airbus India

* Outstanding Employee Experience

- PNB Housing Finance Limited

* Excellence in Employee Engagement

- Culture of Engagement for Strategic Growth - J. K. Fenner (India) Limited

* Future-Ready Leadership in L&D

- Aditi Goswami, Senior Manager - People, Network People Services Technologies (NPST)

* Best Engagement Strategies

- Early Life - Sagility India Limited

* Best Reward and Recognition Strategy

- PNB Housing Finance Limited

* HRBP of the Year - All-Round HR Leadership

- Jyoti Vishal Patil, Assistant Manager, Immplycloud India Private Limited - An AnnexCloud Company

* Best HR Company to Work For

- Airbus India

* Best Organisational Change Management (E-Commerce)

- Myntra

* Outstanding Integration of CSR in HR Strategy

- JK Fenner JEEVIKA & NAARI SAKSHAN - J. K. Fenner (India) Limited

HRBP Awards

* HRBP of the Year Award

- Arti Shivhare, TVS Credit Services Ltd.

- Sathish Kumar S, TVS Credit Services Ltd.

- Steephan Jebaraj, TVS Credit Services Ltd.

* HRBP Rising Stars

- Abhirami M, TVS Credit Services Ltd.

* Aravindan R, TVS Credit Services Ltd.

- Arvindh Sarangapani, TVS Credit Services Ltd.

- Rashi Gupta, TVS Credit Services Ltd.

- Sridhar Kanchrla, TVS Credit Services Ltd.

- Vijayanta Beniwal, TVS Credit Services Ltd

Congratulations to all the Participants & Award Winners.

Feather Touch Business Solutions.

Ishant:- +91 88507 67403 / info@feathertouchs.com

