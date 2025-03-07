Business News | Fermenta's Plant-based Vitamin D3 is 'Innovation of the Year'

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 7: Fermenta Biotech Limited, amongst the leading manufacturers of Vitamin D3 globally, has been honoured with the 'Pride of Maharashtra 2025 - Best Innovation of the Year Award in the Manufacturing Sector' for VITADEE™ Green. Developed at Fermenta's state-of-art R&D facility in Thane, Maharashtra, India, VITADEE™ Green is a 100% plant-based Vitamin D3 suitable for food & nutraceuticals.

The award was presented to Prashant Nagre, Managing Director - Fermenta, by the Hon'ble Governor of Maharashtra, Shri CP Radhakrishnan, on 5th March 2025 at the 14th Edition of the Pride of Maharashtra Awards.

"This accolade is yet another affirmation of Fermenta's unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence, towards a sustainable tomorrow," said Fermenta Managing Director, Prashant Nagre. "We believe that VITADEE™ Green is the world's finest pharmacopeial grade Vegan Vitamin D3 that has immense potential for Indian & Global markets. Given our global customer base, our leadership position in supplying quality Vitamin D3 and Fermenta's proactive compliance with the highest, ever-evolving regulatory changes around the manufacturing of Vitamin D3, we are confident that VITADEE™ Green is a high value-addition to Fermenta's comprehensive portfolio of Vitamin D3, customised premixes, and ingredients for human and animal nutrition. I would like to put forth my sincere appreciation to Fermenta's Development team for their persistent decade-long effort to bring this innovation to light."

About Fermenta Biotech Limited (Fermenta)

Founded in 1951, Fermenta Biotech Limited possesses a growing portfolio of nutrition including Customized Premixes, Fortified Rice Kernel (FRK) and other nutritional ingredients. Apart from its nutrition portfolio, Fermenta is the only manufacturer of Vitamin D3 in India and a leading global player. It caters to over 350 customers across 60 countries, with a worldwide distribution network for a variety of applications, such as pharmaceuticals, dietary and nutritional supplements, food, animal nutrition and rodenticides. Fermenta's manufacturing facilities in Kullu and Dahej are certificated by global accreditations, and its world class R&D centre is located at Thane. Fermenta also possesses expertise in integrated biotechnology, such as enzymes for antibiotic synthesis, other niche APIs and environmental solutions.

For more information about the Company and its businesses, please visit our website www.fermentabiotech.com

Safe Harbor:

Statements in this document relating to future status, events, or circumstances, including but not limited to statements about plans and objectives, the progress and results of research and development, potential project characteristics, project potential and target dates for project related issues are forward-looking statements based on estimates and the anticipated effects of future events on current and developing circumstances. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties and are not necessarily predictive of future results. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. The company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results changed assumptions or other factors.

For further details please contact:

For Fermenta Biotech Limited

Name: Mr. Prashant NagreDesignation: Managing DirectorEmail ID: prashant.nagre@fermentabiotech.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2636466/Fermenta_Pride_of_Maharashtra_2025.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2636533/Fermenta_Biotech_Limited_Logo.jpg

