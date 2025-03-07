Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is all over the news for the past few days due to rumours about his potential collaboration with acclaimed South director, Atlee. Fans were eager to witness the Jawan director's action-packed, mega two-hero project. However, the latest reports reveal that Atlee's much-anticipated collaboration with Salman Khan has been affected due to superstar Rajinikanth's scheduling conflict. Salman Khan-Atlee Movie Shelved? Here’s What We Know About Their Ambitious Project With Rumoured Budget of INR 500 Crore!.

Salman Khan-Atlee’s Film Delayed Due to Rajinikanth?

With Kalanithi Maran's Sun Pictures producing the tentatively titled project A6, Atlee was in talks with Salman Khan for a big budget two-hero mega action film. According to reports, Salman Khan had given his nod to the project but the casting of the second lead became a major trouble. After Kamal Haasan refused to play the character, Rajinikanth was in talks for the role, who is currently busy with Coolie and Jailer 2 which will keep him occupied till the initial half of 2026.

Atlee’s Instagram Post

An independent source revealed, "While Kamal Hasaan wasn't too sure on playing the role of Salman Khan's father in the film, Rajinikanth is committed to shoot for Coolie and Jailer 2 until the start of 2026. He is on the verge of greenlighting another project post Jailer 2, which means his dates are blocked till 2026. After both conversations fell through, Atlee and Sun Pictures were looking for options all across but couldn't find an ideal replacement for Kamal Haasan or Rajinikanth.

The makers were looking for a local superstar who could bring a lot of money through digital and satellite rights, but there weren't many alternatives available as a replacement for the above-mentioned superstars who hold a strong market value. In a bid to find a suitable replacement, the makers even went international and attempted to sign Hollywood legend Sylvester Stallone. However, things didn't fall into place and the makers are still exploring options. ‘Pushpa 2’ Star Allu Arjun Confirmed for Atlee’s Ambitious Two-Hero Period Saga Film; Pre-Production Begins April-May 2025 – Reports.

A couple of days back, it was reported that Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun was confirmed as one of the lead actors in Atlee's upcoming period saga film. It was also revealed that the pre-production for the same would kick off by April-May 2025.

