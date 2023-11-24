Takes place at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai on 25 th November, 2023 And DLF Emporio Mall in New Delhi on 1 st December, 2023

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 24: Festa Italiana - celebrating timeless Italian style is the flagship event produced and organized by the IICCI - Indo-Italian Chamber of Commerce and Industry to promote Italy's unique and much coveted lifestyle brands in India: a showcase of the finest Italian brands from fashion and apparel, furniture and design, sport cars and bikes, food and wine.

This initiative and the promotion of Italian brands is at the heart of the IICCI, since 2002, it has acted as a common platform giving an impetus and support to many Italian industrial players making their foray into the Indian market. Year 2023 will mark Festa's 14th edition and will bring to the cities of Mumbai and New Delhi a celebration of timeless Italian lifestyle: on Saturday 25th November 2023, the Mahalaxmi Race Course and on 1st December at DLF Emporio in New Delhi. A spectacular night that will bring the best of the Italian way-of-life to the Maximum City and the capital of India: a host of brands will be present to showcase their products, epitomes of the Italian way-of-life.

Some of the participating brands as part of this edition of Festa are: fast Ferraris, gleaming Lamborghinis, high-performing Ducati motorcycles, Iconic Vespa, sporty Carrera sunglasses, advanced Techno gym equipment, Baxter's range of luxury furniture options, SMEG iconic appliances with their clean and minimal design, professional Unox ovens and many more they all will showcase their finest products and services at the Festa Italiana in Mumbai and New Delhi.

The stylish evening will feature a fashion styling show curated by Istituto Marangoni: the creations of the young designers of the prestigious Italian institute will interact with the daily objects that are the very example of timeless beauty applied to impeccable know-how. It would be impossible to celebrate Italian lifestyle without a glass of wine and excellent food, and the Italian dinner will end on a dancing note with a DJ set. Many other experiences are planned to enrich the night, that will make a selected crowd experience and celebrate the notorious Italian lifestyle.

This initiative is presented by Raymond, in partnership with the Embassy of Italy in India and ENIT - the Italian National Tourism Board, and sponsored by Codognotto, DLF, DS Group, Future Generali, Istituto Marangoni, Marposs, SDA Bocconi Asia Center and India Sotheby's International Realty. The event is on invitation only, for additional information please contact m.stura@indiaitaly.com

