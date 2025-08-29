New Delhi [India], August 29 (ANI): A delegation of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) called on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday and received assurances of full government support to safeguard exporters' interests following the recent escalation of tariffs by the United States, said the industry body.

FIEO's delegation led by President S C Ralhan and Vice President Ravikant Kapur apprised the minister of the immediate challenges arising from higher US tariffs, including pressures on market access, competitiveness and employment in export-oriented sectors.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, August 29, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

According to FIEO, Ralhan underlined that the exporting community needs quick and calibrated policy measures to cushion the impact, noting that exporters have been key drivers of growth and jobs.

The body said the Finance Minister reassured the delegation that the government "stands firmly behind Indian exporters" and will explore every possible avenue to address their concerns and protect their interests.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Result Today, August 29, 2025: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Sitharaman also stressed the importance of protecting workers' livelihoods during global headwinds and urged industry leaders to reassure employees of job continuity as policy responses are rolled out. The minister, FIEO added, conveyed that comprehensive support would be extended to sustain growth momentum and uphold India's resilience in international trade.

Ralhan said the minister's reassurance was a "great source of confidence" for the exporting fraternity.

"Her commitment that the Government will stand shoulder-to-shoulder with exporters demonstrates the priority being accorded to safeguarding India's trade interests and employment."

FIEO said it will work closely with the government to navigate the current challenges, diversify markets and strengthen India's global trade position.

The delegation's outreach comes amid concerns that higher tariff walls could weigh on India's market access and dampen near-term order flows in select categories until mitigation measures are in place.

The export body reiterated that targeted support, policy clarity and continued engagement with key partners would be crucial to maintaining competitiveness and protecting jobs in the sector.

It added that it would remain in dialogue with the government on steps to ease the strain on exporters and ensure continuity in production and employment.

FIEO, the apex body of Indian export promotion councils, said it remains committed to collaborating with stakeholders to overcome the immediate headwinds and build long term resilience in India's external sector. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)