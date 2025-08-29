Mumbai, August 29: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) will soon announce the Shillong Teer Result of today, August 29. Results of all Teer games, played in Round 1 and Round 2, can be checked at online sites including meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. Shillong Teer participants can also check winning numbers and live result chat for Teer games such as Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai below.

Shillong Teer games are played from Monday to Saturday. The archery-based lottery competition observed a break on Sunday as no Teer games are played on the particular day. Results of all eight Teer games are declared after Round 1 and Round 2 are completed. The eight Teer games are Shillong Teer, Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, Juwai Morning Teer, Juwai Night Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. Stay tuned to know the winning numbers of Sihillong Teer's Thursday (August 29) lucky draw. Shillong Teer Result Today, August 28, 2025: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on August 29, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

Continuing to grow in popularity, Shillong Teer game results can be checked at portals such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. Lottery players who have purchased tickets for today's Shillong Teer games can view the winning numbers of all Teer games provided in the Shillong Teer Result Chart below. Participants can either click on the "Shillong Teer Result Chart" option upon visiting the websites or stay tuned here, as LatestLY will keep updating the live result chart. Satta Matka Games: From Single to Jodi and Patti, What Are Different Types of Matka Betting Games? Are They Legal or Illegal?

What Is Shillong Teer? Are Lotteries Legal in India?

A local sport of the Khasi tribe, Shillong Teer games are played at the Shillong Polo Stadium in Meghalaya. The archery-based lottery game requires lottery players to select numbers between 0 and 99 and then proceed to place bets. Post this, the game sees local archers shooting arrows at a designated target in Round 1 and Round 2. The Shillong Teer game ends when the last two digits of all arrows hitting the targets are determined to be winning numbers. Shilong Teer games are deeply rooted in Meghalaya's culture as they continue to provide local archers a platform to sharpen their archery skills.

Lotteries are legal in 13 states and are very popular in states such as Meghalaya, Maharashtra, Kerala, Nagaland, and Sikkim.

