Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 12 (ANI/ThePRTree): Today, Webisdom Group, a digital transformation solution company that offers solutions to all your digital marketing problems announced the live streaming of the international brand "DAVIDOFF CIGAR" in India for the very first time at The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai.

This live session was streamed on all social media platforms and is a big hit with around 70k-80k views during the session.

The live session explained the entire process of making Davidoff cigar. An incredible knowledge was received by all the cigar lovers and must want to know the process behind making this exotic product.

The session was well planned and executed by Suraj Bajpai, CEO, Webisdom Group, Suraj Bajpai is a very passionate businessman who believes in "To leave no stone unturned". He is based in Mumbai and is a postgraduate from IIM- INDORE which is one of Asia's best business schools.

