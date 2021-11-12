The latest Into The Wild episode with Vicky Kaushal and Bear Grylls looks neat. At one point, you could actually feel Vicky's fear of drowning in the vast ocean. The presentation is made out to be edgy but if you see it objectively, there aren't any heightened moments. The good bit is the drama is highly controlled so you don't get put off by it. But while watching the episode we just couldn't shake off a few thoughts that seeped into our head. Here they are... Into The Wild With Bear Grylls: Five Stunts Vicky Kaushal Did On The Show That Made Us Say 'How's The Josh?'

Poisonous or no?

We all are aware that nature has provided every animal, man or otherwise, certain defense mechanism to protect themselves. There are several plants and trees who are poisonous for consumption. But in Into The Wild, nobody asks Bear Grylls guests don't inquire about it. It's good to put your faith on the experienced host but as people who haven't been into such extremes, doesn't that become a pertinent question? Ajay ate raw fish and Vicky fed himself a raw crab. Into The Wild With Bear Grylls: 5 Wild Things Ajay Devgn Did To Stay Alive

The Indian Ocean factor

We wonder if the Indian Ocean was part of the deal of getting celebrities. It was the location in both Ajay and Vicky's episodes. A location change would have been a great addition as India has so much more to offer.

Props: Snakes, Crocodiles, Sharks

It felt quite silly to see snakes, crocodiles and sharks being used as animal props. Bear keeps saying the swamp is filled with them but none of them make an appearance as such to add to the narrative. At one point, they try to create a moment where they want to show that sharks are swimming very close to where Bear and Vicky are waiting for their rescue plane. But then again you have to assume that's the case.

Snorkeling anywhere, how?

Bear and Vicky go for deep ocean diving and out of nowhere, they get snorkeling gears. How? Weren't they supposed to be the only two people there with cameraman for company? Or did we miss something?

Eligible bachelor

Bear repeats the phrase Eligible bachelor for Vicky a couple of times. Was it part of the script? He even asks him to talk about what the actor looks for in a girl. Is it fan-service? Sorry but we just couldn't ignore the timing.

