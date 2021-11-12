England have an important game coming up against Albania in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers with the Three Lions looking to maintain their lead over Poland for the automatic qualifying spot. Gareth Southgate will see his side start the match with 20 points from 8 games but with Poland and Albania on 17 and 15 points respectively, the group is closely stacked. Over the past three years, England football has been on the ascendency with the young group of players certainly punching above their weights. At home in particular the team is doing well and will be confident of getting the better of Albania who are in desperate need of three points. Pablo Sarabia Takes Spain to 1-0 Win Against Greece in FIFA World Cup 2022 European Qualifiers.

Marcus Rashford, Declan Rice and James Ward-Prowse are out of the England squad due to fitness issues while Mason Mount and Luke Shaw are struggling to be fit in time for the Albania game. Jordan Henderson should replace Declan Rice in the playing eleven with Phil Foden slotting in as a no 10. Harry Kane will keep his place in the team despite being awfully short of his high standards this season. Raheem Sterling and Jack Grealish should also get a look in on the flanks to complete a formidable attacking lineup for the hosts.

Endri Cekici is back in the Albanian squad after serving his suspension but Edoardo Reja misses out due to a fractured forearm. Marash Kumbulla in a three-man backline should expect a busy game hoping Ylber Ramadani and Keidi Bare offer protection from midfield. Nedim Bajrami playing off a two-man frontline can offer some decent openings upfront provided the visitors retain the ball well.

When is England vs Albania, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

England vs Albania clash in FIFA World Cup 2022 European Qualifiers clash will be played at the Wembley Stadium in London on November 13, 2021 (Saturday). The game has a scheduled time of 01:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of England vs Albania, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers on TV?

Sony Pictures Network are the official broadcasters of FIFA World Cup 2022 European Qualifiers in India and will telecast the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Ten 2 SD/HD or Sony Six SD/HD channels to watch live telecast of England vs Albania on TV.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online of England vs Albania, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers?

Sony Pictures Network’s official OTT platform Sony Liv will be streaming the game live for its fans in India. You can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch England vs Albania, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers live streaming.

England’s defence is not firing currently but their star studded attack should see them secure all three points in this game.

