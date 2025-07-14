NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 14: fischer offers sprinkler loop hangers, pipe clamps, beam clamps and fastening elements approved by Germany's Property Insurer Associations FM and VdS, certifying their suitability for safe application in sprinkler systems. Plugs and anchors suitable for sprinkler systems feature CE marking based on the relevant ETA.

Sprinkler systems are an important component of fire protection systems, the requirements of which go beyond building regulations in some cases. They are highly effective in extinguishing and making people aware of fire hazards. As a result, they are fitted as standard in many buildings.

Mr. Mayank Kalra, Managing Director of fischer India, emphasizes the company's unwavering commitment to delivering robust, certified solutions that meet global standards like FM and VdS. "Sprinkler systems are a critical aspect of modern fire protection solutions, ensuring safety and compliance beyond standard building regulations. fischer continues to set industry benchmarks by prioritizing safety, quality, and compliance. Through reliable and globally certified solutions, the company remains dedicated to safeguarding lives and infrastructure across diverse built environments."

Applicable guidelines include the European VdS standard (VdS CEA 4001) and the almost identical EN 12845 (European standard), the American FM standard 1951 (Factory Mutual Insurance Company, FM Global) in addition to the UL standard (Underwriters Laboratories, UL) based on the NFPA 13 (National Fire Protection Association, NFPA). The American standards can complement one another as well as the European standards and guidelines in terms of the requirements when fastening conduits, although there are some differences to be considered when looking at the details. Depending on the guideline, different load specifications apply to pipe supports for sprinkler conduits as a test load or minimum load-bearing capacity or in terms of fastening distances and connection thread sizes when using steel pipes. These regulations cover pipe clamps and loops in addition to all other fastening elements, such as plugs, anchors, beam clamps and trapezoidal sheet hangers. Pipe clamps and loops must be approved and listed under the FM and UL standards. VdS and EN 12845 specify aspects such as minimum material thickness and width requirements that must be met in addition to the specified loads.

The fixing specialist fischer offers sprinkler loop hangers (FRLH/FRSP/FCHS), riser clamps (RCWR), U-bolts (ETR), threaded rods/threaded pins (G/GS), beam clamps (TKLS/TKL) and profile hangers (TZ/TZH) that meet these requirements. The KDS toggle plug allows conduits and other components to be easily mounted on the trapezoidal metal sheet in stationary sprinkler systems in a compliant and convenient manner. The height-adjustable threaded rod, which is secured to prevent it from accidentally loosening, allows the components to be practically aligned on trapezoidal metal sheets. Various lengths of the KDS toggle plug cover different applications.

Other new additions to fischer's range include the corrosion-resistant TKLG swivel beam clamp, which was designed to safely and easily fasten sprinkler pipes to inclined steel supports thanks to its technical ingenuities. FRLH is a premium sprinkler loop hanger which allows approved sprinkler systems to be installed in buildings with height adjustment and is highly corrosion resistant. FRSMN, a two-screw galvanised heavy-duty pipe clamp without a sound insulation insert, is approved for sprinkler systems and comes equipped with a double connection nut and from DN 300 with an M16 connection nut. The connection nuts are pushed through or welded all round and provide pipe fastenings with a higher bending strength. The version with two screws enables optimised adaptation to the outer diameter of the pipe, which means that pipes with an outer diameter of 15 - 521 mm can be securely fastened with threaded pipes indoors.

Another new addition to the range is the ETR-L, fischer's U-bolt with a longer metric thread that offers even more flexibility on top of the ETR when fastening various pipe systems in buildings. The version with two screws enables optimised adaptation to the outer diameter of the pipe. The U-bolt is fastened to steel profiles or consoles. The fischer FETR-C channel connector allows the fischer ETR/ETR-L to be connected to the FUS channel system with ease. It can be freely positioned on all FUS channels, regardless of their hole pattern.

fischer's range of products suitable for sprinkler systems includes plugs and anchors deemed suitable for sprinklers as per the VdS and FM standards and features a CE marking based on the relevant ETA. fischer's fixing solutions for sprinklers cover a vast range of applications. Pipe supports can be carried out in concrete (single and multiple fastenings), aerated concrete, trapezoidal metal sheets and in steel construction with suitable all-in-one systems.

