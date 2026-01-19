Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 19 (ANI): A Special Sub-Inspector (SSI), who allegedly took a video of a female police officer who was tasked to protect the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, MK Stalin, in Paramakudi, has been arrested and sent to jail.

The Chief Minister had visited Paramakudi in Ramanathapuram district on Saturday to inaugurate the Mani Mandapam of freedom fighter Tyagi Emanuel Sekaran.

At that time, heavy police security was deployed throughout the Ramanathapuram district. Many people, including female police officers from various parts of Tamil Nadu, were on security duty for the Chief Minister's visit.

At that time, the arrested SSI, working at the Paramakudi Nagar Police Station, was also assigned to the Paramakudi Mani Nagar check post. During that time, the female police officers from the Thanjavur area were also on duty there.

The incident occured when the female police officers went to the toilet and found a cell phone recording a video. They returned with the cell phone, and it was revealed to belong to an SSI. It has also been confirmed that the female police officers were being recorded while they were inside the toilet, according to Paramakudi police.

The police report was filed at the Paramakudi All Women Police Station based on her complaint, leading to the accused's arrest and detention in Ramanathapuram jail. This incident has caused significant public concern. (ANI)

