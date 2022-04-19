Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 19 (ANI/PRNewswire): FlowerAura, one of India's biggest online gifting portals, is ready with a new and exclusive range of gifts and other tokens.

The launch is initiated directly on the mobile and website platforms of the brand and is ready for customers to book a surprise in advance.

Either people celebrate in person, or they don't celebrate, and that's what FlowerAura is keen to resolve. An occasion like Mother's Day deserves a celebration, and nothing should be a blocker to that. For those who want to surprise their dear mothers with a perfect gift, FlowerAura launched a range of wholly new and exciting Mothers Day gifts, like every year.

For those who mostly choose to celebrate with just a wish over a phone call due to distance, FlowerAura promotes a culture of expressing through gifts with its prompt gift delivery service over the nation and some foreign locations too.

Gifts like cushions, wall frames, and ceramic mugs have prints and colour combinations that somehow compliment motherhood and express a touch of heart. New launch details shared to the media by the gifting giant include items like greeting cards, jewellery, divine idols, and chocolate boxes in a new and eye-catching style. From body care products to travel hampers and soothing perfumes, the options are countless and amazing for a sweet surprise to a mother.

In the current launch and in the previous ones, too, FlowerAura has always emphasized a deep focus on prompting the underrated aura of flowers when it comes to expressing emotions. The newly launched range of Mother's Day flowers holds different types of blooms like rose, gerberas, carnations, orchids, and lilies, in different colours.

One can pick from various arrangements of floral gifting such as bouquets, flower boxes, flower & chocolate bouquets, and flowers in glass vases. A flower subscription box (available in selected cities) is another pick for a blooming surprise throughout the month. Amazing indoor plants and quirky planters are amongst the top picks as they express a motherly touch of nature.

Next up is the wide assortment of cakes with deliciousness stuffed in every bite and designs sure to make the occasion memorable. As per FlowerAura, cakes are not just edibles, but the way of specifying an occasion is a sweeter way. All the designs are made to connect with motherly love. All Mother's day cakes will be delivered on time through various delivery services.

In a telephonic media conversation, Himanshu Chawla, CEO of FA Gifts Pvt Ltd, said, "The passion of celebrating birthdays and anniversaries is what we want people to have for occasions like Mother's Day. We hope people will love all the gifts, flowers, and cakes that are launched especially for Mother's Day celebrations."

FA Gifts Pvt. Ltd., the pioneer of the gift industry, has flourished in the Indian market with its unique gifts (flowers, cakes, jar cakes, plants, etc. personalized gifts, combos) for the special moments that can't be put into words.

Starting in 2010 under the entrepreneurship of Himanshu Chawla and Shrey Sehgal, the company launched its first FlowerAura store in the city of Gurugram. Today, we lead the gifting market in more than 400 cities to deliver a delightful experience for every customer out there.

