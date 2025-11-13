Bihar Election Result Date and Time: When Will Vote Counting Take Place for Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025? Here’s All You Need to Know

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 13: Focus Lighting & Fixtures Limited. (NSE - FOCUS), engaged in manufacturing & innovative lighting solutions of LED lights and fixtures, announced its Unaudited Financial Results for Q2 & H1 FY26.

H1 FY26 Standalone Key Financial Highlights

* Total Income of ₹ 86.44 Cr

* EBITDA of ₹ 9.03 Cr

* EBITDA Margin (%) of 10.44%

* Net Profit of ₹ 3.16 Cr

* Net Profit Margin (%) of 3.66%

* Basic EPS of ₹ 0.47

* Diluted EPS of ₹ 0.46

H1 FY26 Consolidated Key Financial Highlights

* Total Income of ₹ 91.47 Cr

* EBITDA of ₹ 9.83 Cr

* EBITDA Margin (%) of 10.74%

* Net Profit of ₹ 3.87 Cr

* Net Profit Margin (%) of 4.23

* Basic EPS of ₹ 0.59

* Diluted EPS of ₹ 0.58

Q2 FY26 Standalone Key Financial Highlights

* Total Income of ₹ 45.40 Cr

* EBITDA of ₹ 4.73 Cr

* EBITDA Margin (%) of 10.42%

* Net Profit of ₹ 1.61 Cr

* Net Profit Margin (%) of 3.55%

* Basic EPS of ₹ 0.24

* Diluted EPS of ₹ 0.24

Q2 FY26 Consolidated Key Financial Highlights

* Total Income of ₹ 49.35 Cr

* EBITDA of ₹ 4.87 Cr

* EBITDA Margin (%) of 9.87%

* Net Profit of ₹ 1.71 Cr

* Net Profit Margin (%) of 3.47%

* Basic EPS of ₹ 0.26

* Diluted EPS of ₹ 0.25

H1 FY26 Consolidated - Other Key Highlights

* Segment-wise Revenue Breakdown:

* Retail Lighting: ₹63.25 Cr

* Home Lighting: ₹ 17.30 Cr

* Infrastructure: ₹ 9.35Cr

* Railways: ₹0.32 Cr

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Amit Sheth, Managing Director of Focus Lighting & Fixtures said, "The first half of FY26 was marked by continued business traction across our core residential and commercial segments. We executed projects with consistency and secured fresh orders from reputed clients, reinforcing our position as a preferred partner for design-driven and high-performance lighting solutions.Our employee engagement and value creation initiatives remain on track, with continued implementation of the ESOP Plan aligning team performance with long-term business goals.

On the industry front, the environment remains constructive, supported by sustained government initiatives under Make in India, Digital India, and the Smart Cities Mission. The shift toward energy-efficient, smart, and human-centric lighting continues to gain momentum, aided by advancements in LED technology and increasing awareness of sustainability among developers and end-users.

We remain focused on expanding our product portfolio through innovative designs and technology integration. The TRIX range has received encouraging market response, and our ongoing R&D investments are helping us build a stronger pipeline of eco-conscious and intelligent lighting solutions.

With a diversified presence across India, Singapore, and the UAE, we are well positioned to leverage the global shift toward sustainable lighting and deliver steady, value-driven growth in the quarters ahead."

Q2 FY26 Result Highlights of Focus Lighting & Fixtures Limited

