New Delhi [India], August 8 (ANI): Food commodity prices have largely remained stable and well-contained throughout the current calendar year, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution said in a statement Friday.

The central government actively monitors commodity prices and intervenes timely if need be.

As of today, the prices of most commodities monitored by the Department are exhibiting either a stable or declining trend on a year-on-year basis.

The reported 14% decrease in the cost of a homemade thali in July 2025 further reflects the continued moderation of food inflation during the month, the statement said.

"The retail prices of tomatoes prevailing at various centres across the country are influenced by temporary localised factors rather than any fundamental demand-supply imbalance or production shortfall," it added.

In this context, the National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India (NCCF) has been procuring tomatoes from Azadpur Mandi since August 4, 2025, and selling them to consumers at prices with minimal margins.

A similar initiative was undertaken by NCCF in previous years as well.

To date, NCCF has sold 27,307 kilograms of tomatoes at retail prices ranging from Rs 47 to Rs 60 per kg, depending on the procurement cost.

Retail sales are being conducted through NCCF's stationary outlets at Nehru Place, Udyog Bhawan, Patel Chowk, and Rajiv Chowk, as well as through 6-7 mobile vans operating at various locations across the city

The current average retail price of tomato in Delhi, at Rs 73 per kg, is primarily the result of heavy rainfall in the northern and north-western regions of the country since the last week of July.

This weather-related disruption caused prices to spike to as high as Rs 85 per kg by the end of July.

However, with the recovery and stabilisation of daily arrivals at the Azadpur mandi over the past week, both mandi and retail prices have begun to decline.

In contrast, major cities such as Chennai and Mumbai, which have not experienced abnormal weather conditions in recent weeks, have not witnessed a similar price surge.

The current average retail prices of tomato in Chennai and Mumbai are Rs 50 per kg and Rs 58 per kg, respectively--substantially lower than the prevailing price in Delhi.

At present, all-India average retail prices of tomato is Rs.52 per kg which is still lower than Rs.54 per kg last year and Rs.136 per kg in 2023.

Pertinently, the Department said unlike previous years, prices of major vegetables like potato, onion and tomato are under control this monsoon season.

In respect of potato and onion, higher production in 2024-25 over the previous year ensures sufficient supply and a substantially lower retail price over last year.

This year, government has procured 3 lakh tonnes of onion for price stabilisation buffer. Calibrated and targeted release of onions from the buffer is expected to start from September, 2025. (ANI)

