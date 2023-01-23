Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], January 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): Frankfinn, the World's No.1 Air Hostess Training Institute, celebrated the completion of 30 years of its existence at a glittering function held on 20th January 2023 at The Umrao, Delhi. The event was attended by Frankfinn's employees, franchisees & other eminent dignitaries including former Director General of Police, Deepak Mishra, former Justice, of Delhi High Court JR Midha besides many other renowned corporate personalities and professionals. The function was a high-energy variety entertainment program that included a performance by leading stand-up comedian Parvinder Singh. The Singh's Events by Mehar Singh was looped in as decor & event organizer.

Founded in 1993 by K.S. Kohli, Founder & Non-Executive Chairman of Frankfinn Group, Frankfinn is today the World's No.1 Air Hostess Training Institute, highly reputed & well-known brand pan India & abroad. A Criminal Lawyer by Profession, Kulvinder Singh Kohli, took his first step towards creating Frankfinn in 1993, at the young age of 30 by borrowing a sum of INR 40000/- from a friend. Today, Frankfinn Group is a big multinational corporate with diversified businesses including Entertainment, Infrastructure, Security services, Corporate trainings besides other business ventures. The Indian media & International media across the world including the US, UK, UAE, etc have given wide publicity and recognition to Frankfinn Brand.

Frankfinn is a recruitment partner of Emirates Airlines for last many years. Frankfinn has tied up with Air India for detailed Cabin Crew Service Familiarisation for its students. All Frankfinn courses are affiliated with NSDC and THSC, a statutory body. Frankfinn has a track record of excellent placements. Frankfinn's name was registered in the Limca Book of Records for the highest placements in a year besides other achievements. Almost all Airlines, 5-star Hotels, and reputed Travel and Customer Services organizations conduct campus interviews at Frankfinn centers. More than 3000 campus interviews were conducted in Frankfinn centers in a year. Thousands of Frankfinn students make careers every year in Aviation and the aforesaid industries. Frankfinn has training centers all over India besides centre(s) and operations abroad. Frankfinn has a highly successful and sought-after Franchise model with excellent ROI.

Frankfinn has received "Best Air Hostess Training Institute" Award eleven years in a row. Frankfinn has been awarded the Gold Award for "Best Higher Vocational Institute for Skill Development" in 2016, 2017, 2018 & 2019. Frankfinn has also received the award for the "Best Training Partner" in 2017,2018 & 2021 from THSC.

Post-COVID, the Aviation, Hospitality & Travel industries are growing exponentially. Frankfinn is contemplating major expansion in the near future to meet growing skilled manpower demand in these industries.

