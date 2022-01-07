Gujarati Seva Samaj will provide help to pregnant women in Mumbai.

New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI/Target Media): Gujarati Seva Samaj, Mumbai under guidance of Acharya Pawan Tripathi ji will provide free pregnancy kits for needy women including vitamins, protein powder, anti stretch mark cream with other products to needy women during pregnancy as per Bimal Bhuta, Founder of Gujarati Seva Samaj ,Mumbai & Secretary, BJP Mumbai.

Free Gynecologist consultations by Dr Nirmal Gujarathi & Dr Rashmi Fadnavis will also be provided for pregnant women who need the above services.

Dietary plans as per individual needs during pregnancy shall be provided on no cost basis by Avanee Mehta Parekh, prominent Nutritionist in Mumbai.

Prachi Goradia Mehta will also provide Garbh Sanskar training for pregnant women along with tutorials of yoga exercises to be performed during pregnancy.

The Samaj along with team members Nilesh Galia, Rupa Mehta, Hirav Patel, Bakulesh Thakkar, Dhaval Cheeda, Tusharbhai Kathrecha, Nimisha Trivedi , Varsha Mehta & R.B.Desai have been actively working for the welfare of society in Mumbai.

Weddings at no cost basis are arranged by the Samaj for COVID-19 affected couples with assistance of members of the community. In addition to the costs of the weddings twenty seven items are provided for free to the newly wed couples which help in starting a new home.

The Samaj is also actively involved in providing various medical facilities for COVID-19 treatment.

Oxygen Concentrator Bank at Vile Parle is made available for residents of Mumbai who can obtain the Concentrators at no cost on prescription by a doctor for the prescribed time.

Oxygen Concentrators along with Non Invasive Ventilators (NIV) have been also donated to various hospitals in Mumbai along with maternity & pediatric hospitals/wards.

Spirometer which is an apparatus for measuring the volume of air inspired and expired by the lungs , ventilation, the movement of air into and out of the lungs is provided on doctor's prescription at no cost for covid patients for post covid rehabilitation & lung health.

Covid affected students who have lost either parents are also provided financial assistance for school & college fees.

Free Masks for maids , security guards & staff of societies are also being provided & distributed by the Samaj.

"In such trying times all of us have to get together and do what it takes to ensure we overcome the current pandemic said Bimal Bhuta, Secretary, BJP Mumbai who has studied Business Management in Australia & has been actively involved with political & social initiatives for ten years.

Bimal Bhuta, also Convenor of Foreign Affairs Cell - BJP Mumbai has compiled a coffee table book titled "Abodes of the Gods - Compilation of Hindu Temples across the World" which consist of photographs and illustrations, accompanied by text celebrating the rich ancient Hindu culture across the world.

