Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 24 (ANI/PRNewswire): Freedom Refined Sunflower Oil, the flagship brand of Gemini Edibles and Fats India Ltd (GEF India), has been ranked the No.1* brand by volume sales in the sunflower oil segment in India (according to Nielsen IQ data on Refined Oil Cons Pack (ROCP) market in India (U+R) for the year ending (MAT) March 31, 2022).

Freedom Refined sunflower oil achieved this landmark while having its presence only in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, and Odisha. The rank highlights the deep market penetration of the brand and consumer preference for the brand, as they appreciate the quality, consistency, and trustworthiness of the edible oil brand - Freedom, which is also available as Rice Bran Oil, Groundnut Oil, and Mustard Oil. The Retail Index service by Nielsen IQ covers Grocers, General Stores, Chemists, Cosmetic Stores, Paan Plus Stores, and Modern Trade Stores.

Apart from this, GEF India had bagged the Platinum Award in the category 'Highest Importer of crude Sunflower Oil in India' at Globoil award 2021. In 2018, The Globoil India 'Emerging Brand' award was given to 'Freedom' brand. The brand 'Freedom' was ranked amongst the top 5 cooking oil brands in India according to the India Today 'Ispos Urban Consumer Sentiment Survey 2020'.

Freedom Oil is the market leader in the sunflower oil category and its leadership position and high penetration of products have been possible due to its extensive distribution network. GEF India also has a state-of-the-art facility in Kakinada (2 units) and Krishnapatnam, Nellore with a combined capacity of 2615 MT per day. The facility has equipment from Desmet Ballestra ( Belgium). The facility from Krishnapatnam is FSSC 22000 certified and is in the process to obtain the same for the third refinery at Kakinada. The company also focuses actively on packaging ensuring both the design and the quality are user-friendly for the consumers.

Speaking on the occasion Pradeep Chowdhry, Managing Director of Gemini Edibles and Fats India Ltd said," We are delighted to have 'Freedom' become the No. 1 brand in India by value in the sunflower oil category with a 20.5 per cent* market share (Nielsen IQ MAT March 2022). This is a result of our consumer-centric approach, robust distribution network, and focus on quality. The company is looking at strategic expansion and in the next few years, we intend to launch in Tamil Nadu and Kerala which have high volumes of sunflower oil consumption. Further, we would also expand our presence to the northern and eastern states of India such as Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal."

Adding to this, P Chandra Shekhara Reddy, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Freedom Healthy Cooking Oils said, "We are delighted to become the No. 1 sunflower oil by market share in India. We thank our customers for their trust, unflinching support, and patronage of Freedom Healthy Cooking Oils over the last decade. We are constantly focusing on building a reliable and trustworthy brand and ensuring higher consumer satisfaction. We will continue to increase our brand visibility through a well-thought-out and focused marketing strategy and innovation."

With growing health consciousness, a transition can be witnessed in favour of oils that are healthy. Oil varieties such as sunflower, mustard, groundnut, and rice bran are perceived to be healthier than palm oils and their fractions. Sunflower oil is considered suitable for Indian cuisines as it can hold onto its nutritional content at higher temperatures. Freedom Sunflower Oil is fortified with Vitamins A and D. It is also rich in naturally occurring Vitamin E. It is a preferred choice for daily consumption by health-conscious customers.

'Freedom' is the Flagship brand of Gemini Edibles and Fats India Limited (GEF India). Freedom Healthy Cooking Oil Range is available as Freedom Refined Sunflower Oil, Freedom Physically Refined Rice Bran Oil, Freedom Kachi Ghani Mustard Oil, and Freedom Groundnut Oil.

'Freedom' brand was launched in 2010 in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

Freedom Rice Bran Oil: It was launched in 2015 in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

'Freedom' was ranked among the top five cooking oil brands in India according to the India Today 'Ipsos Urban Consumer Sentiment Survey 2020'.

* "Gemini Edibles & Fats India Ltd" calculation based on data reported by NielsenIQ through its Retail Index Service for the Refined Oil Cons Pack Category, Sunflower Oil segment, Volume for the 12-month ending March 31, 2022, for the India (U+R) market. (Copyright (c) 2022, NielsenIQ)

GEF India is proposing, subject to applicable statutory and regulatory requirements, receipt of requisite approvals, market conditions, and other considerations, to undertake an initial public offer of its Equity Shares and has filed the DRHP dated August 7, 2021. The DRHP will be available on the websites of SEBI at www.sebi.gov.in, stock exchanges i.e., BSE at www.bseindia.com, NSE at www.nseindia.com, respectively and is available at the respective websites of the BRLMs, i.e. Axis Capital Limited at www.axiscapital.co.in, Credit Suisse Securities (India) Private Limited at www.credit-suisse.com/in/en/investment-banking-apac/investment-banking-in-india/ipo.html, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited at www.investmentbank.kotak.com and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Private Limited at www.nomuraholdings.com/company/ group/asia/india/index.html. Potential investors should note that investment in equity shares involves a high degree of risk and for details relating to such risk, see the section titled "Risk Factors" of the Red Herring Prospectus, when filed. Potential investors should not rely on the DRHP filed with SEBI for making any investment decision.

