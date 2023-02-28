Pro Vice Chancellor Dr Lovi Raj Gupta, Executive Dean Dr Monica Gulati and the representatives of France institutions present during a 'Study in France' education fair at LPU Campus

New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): The French Embassy and Lovely Professional University recently came together to organize a 'Study in France' education fair on the LPU campus. The event was a huge success, attracting a large number of students who were eager to learn about the various study opportunities available in France.

A delegation of 10 top universities from France was present at the event, providing students with valuable information about the education system, admission requirements, and the various courses available. The universities also explored the opportunity to collaborate with LPU, with the aim of offering students a wider range of study options.

The Vice President of LPU and Head at Division of International Affairs of LPU, Dr Aman Mittal shares, the event was not limited to providing information to students, but it also saw the signing of three Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) between LPU and French institutes. These MoUs will pave the way for a long-term partnership between the two countries, promoting academic exchange and student mobility.

The representatives of France institutions were from the Campus France Inde; Alliance Francaise India; AIVANCITY School for Technology, Business & Society; Em Strasbourg Business School; MBway-Management & Business School; ICN Creative Business School; Essec Business School; Devinci Higher Education; Aura International School of Management and more.

The education fair was a fantastic opportunity for students to interact with university representatives, learn about the different study options available, and ask questions related to their future academic pursuits. The event was well received by students and the universities, who praised the organization and the efforts of the French Embassy and LPU in making it a success.

The 'Study in France' education fair was a testament to the growing collaboration between France and India in the field of education. With more and more students seeking to study abroad, such events provide an excellent platform for students to explore their options and make informed decisions about their future.

