BHEL Share Price Today, February 11: Stock Slides Over 5% as OFS Opens for Subscription

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Shares of Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (NSE: BHEL) declined sharply on February 11, falling 5.49 percent to INR 260.95 on the NSE at 9:39 am IST, down INR 15.15 in early trade. The drop comes as the government launched an offer for sale to divest up to a 5 percent stake in the company starting today. Under the OFS, the Centre will initially sell a 3 percent stake, with an option to offload an additional 2 percent in case of oversubscription. The stake sale has led to increased supply concerns in the market, putting pressure on the stock price despite continued investor interest in the public sector engineering major. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, February 11, 2026: BHEL, Eicher Motors, and RailTel Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday.

BHEL Share Price

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 11, 2026 09:47 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).