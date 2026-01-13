PNN

New Delhi [India], January 13: Every meaningful brand begins with a personal story--and HOPITS, a premium kids' footwear brand, is no exception. Founded by Dr Simran Mann, a mother of two--a young boy and a girl--HOPITS was born out of a simple yet powerful realisation: finding footwear that truly supports children's growing feet while being stylish, lightweight, durable, and affordable is far more difficult than it should be.

As a parent, Dr Mann experienced firsthand the compromises families often make--choosing between comfort and design, durability and affordability, or international quality and Indian availability. Determined to bridge this gap, she envisioned a brand centred on children's comfort and foot health, without sacrificing creativity or fun.

That vision became HOPITS--a proudly Made-in-India kids' footwear brand that delivers international quality with uniquely innovative, boutique-style designs rarely seen in the Indian market.

"At HOPITS, I wanted to create footwear that kids enjoy wearing, and parents feel confident choosing," says Dr Simran Mann. "Children are active all day, and their footwear should support their natural movement, not restrict it."

Each pair of HOPITS footwear is thoughtfully engineered to be feather-light, reducing strain on young feet. The shoes feature memory foam insoles that adapt to the child's foot shape, offering superior cushioning and proper support for developing feet. Designed for everyday adventures, HOPITS footwear also comes with durable, anti-skid soles, ensuring safety and stability during play, school, and daily activities.

Adding a playful soul to the brand is Mr HOP, the friendly frog mascot who symbolises energy, movement, and joy--values that reflect both childhood spirit and the brand's philosophy.

What truly distinguishes HOPITS is its commitment to offering premium, internationally inspired quality at an affordable price point, making thoughtfully designed kids' footwear accessible to Indian families. By manufacturing in India, the brand also supports local craftsmanship while maintaining stringent quality standards.

Under Dr Simran Mann's leadership, HOPITS is steadily redefining the kids' footwear category--bringing together care, comfort, innovation, and design in every step.

HOPITS is not just a footwear brand; it is a mother's promise to parents across India--to give children the comfort they deserve and the freedom to move, play, and grow happily.

