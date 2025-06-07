NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], June 7: Little Caesars, the world's largest family-owned pizza chain is officially expanding to India, marking its 30th country of operation. With its first location set to open in a premium location in Delhi NCR in the month of June, 2025, Indian pizza lovers will now get to experience the brand's iconic HOT-N-READY® pizza, known for its high quality, affordability, and convenience.

Little Caesars entry into India reflects the brand's ongoing commitment to global growth, bringing its signature menu and exceptional value to a new market of pizza enthusiasts. The brand's first restaurant in Delhi NCR is just the beginning, with plans for additional locations to follow.

"Launching in India marks an exciting milestone for Little Caesars as we expand into our 30th country. With our delicious pizzas and unbeatable value, we're eagerly anticipating introducing a unique menu that we believe will captivate India," said Paula Vissing, President, Global Retail, Little Caesars Pizza. "Our mission has always been to offer delicious, high-quality food at exceptional prices, and we can't wait to introduce Little Caesars to families, students, and busy professionals throughout India."

Little Caesars is bringing their iconic pizza to India, offering an exciting new take on high-quality, affordable pizza. The brand has created an entirely new and unique menu exclusively for guests in India, blending its signature quality and value with bold, local flavors. With this innovative menu, affordable pricing, and a focus on convenience, Little Caesars is ready to become a go-to dining destination for pizza lovers across the country. By embracing the rich culinary heritage of India while staying true to its commitment to great taste and incredible value, Little Caesars is set to make a lasting impact in this dynamic market.

Little Caesars expansion into India is led by Harnessing Harvest-- a franchisee powered by nearly nine decades of legacy in the Indian food and hospitality industry. Backed by a highly valued and respected parent enterprise with a valuation exceeding $10 billion, and generations of consumer trust, Harnessing Harvest brings unmatched understanding of the Indian market, evolving palates, and local consumer behavior. With deep industry roots and a proven track record, Harnessing Harvest ensures that Little Caesars global promise of quality, value, speed, and family orientation is thoughtfully adapted to India's dynamic culinary landscape. As rising incomes and global tastes reshape dining habits, consumers seek out international brands. This relationship marks the beginning of a consumer experience that is both iconic and locally irresistible.

Little Caesars arrival in India continues the brand's impressive international growth, with recent launches in markets such as Cambodia and Kuwait. As it establishes itself in India, Little Caesars aims to become an integral part of the community, offering a delicious and affordable dining option for all.

Little Caesars, the Best Value in Pizza* in the United States, was founded by Mike and Marian Ilitch as a single, family-owned restaurant in 1959 and is headquartered in downtown Detroit, Michigan. It is the third-largest pizza chain in the world, with restaurants in each of the 50 U.S. states and 30 countries and territories.

Known for its HOT-N-READY® pizza, Crazy Puffs®, and famed Crazy Bread®, Little Caesars uses quality ingredients, like fresh, never-frozen mozzarella and Muenster cheese and sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened California crushed tomatoes. The brand is known for innovation and is home to the exclusive Pizza Portal® pickup, a heated, self-service mobile order pickup station.

A high-growth company with over 65 years in the $150 billion worldwide pizza industry, Little Caesars continually looks for franchisee candidates to join the team in markets worldwide. In addition to providing the opportunity for entrepreneurial independence in a franchise system, Little Caesars offers a simple operating system, a reputation for taste and value, and strong brand awareness with one of the most recognized characters in the country, Little Caesar. Little Caesars is proud to be part of the Ilitch Companies family of businesses.

*Limited to top 4 national pizza chains in the United States

