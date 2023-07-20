SRV Media

New Delhi [India], July 20: Fugazee, the leading men's streetwear brand in India, has forged a strategic partnership with renowned e-commerce platform Myntra. This groundbreaking collaboration is expected to propel Fugazee towards exponential growth and solidify its position as a premium fashion brand. With remarkable achievements already under its belt, Fugazee is poised to conquer the fashion industry both online and offline.

The partnership with Myntra marks a significant milestone in Fugazee's growth strategy. With this collaboration, Fugazee aims to achieve exponential growth, targeting a three-fold increase in GMV by the financial year 2024-2025. The association with Myntra will provide Fugazee with enhanced visibility and exposure to a vast customer base, driving sales and brand recognition to new heights.

Fugazee's journey has been marked by phenomenal revenue growth and a strong online presence. As a bootstrapped business, the brand achieved a Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) of approximately 20 Crores in the previous financial year, establishing its popularity and sales prowess. Fugazee's commitment to delivering affordable high-fashion streetwear has resonated with its target audience, resulting in a loyal customer base and recognition from leading marketplaces.

Having conquered the online space, Fugazee is now poised to make a splash in the offline market. Recognizing the importance of an immersive shopping experience, Fugazee is planning to launch an exclusive offline store in the heart of the national capital. This strategic move will not only bolster the brand's presence but also cater to the growing demand from fashion enthusiasts who prefer the touch-and-feel aspect of retail. The offline store will serve as a physical embodiment of Fugazee's commitment to delivering cutting-edge streetwear fashion.

Fugazee's expansion plans go beyond its online and offline presence. The brand is continuously diversifying its product range to cater to the evolving preferences of its customers. In addition to introducing new designs every two weeks, Fugazee is actively expanding its collection to include more unisex options, plus sizes, and accessories. These efforts emphasize Fugazee's commitment to inclusivity and ensuring that their fashion offerings resonate with a diverse customer base.

Fugazee's partnership with Myntra has set the stage for a new phase of growth and expansion. With impressive revenue growth, the establishment of an exclusive offline store, and ambitious future targets, Fugazee is well-positioned to continue its dominance in the men's streetwear market. By seamlessly integrating online and offline channels, Fugazee is poised to offer an unparalleled shopping experience to fashion enthusiasts. As the brand continues to push boundaries and set new benchmarks, it is certain to cement its position as a fashion powerhouse in India and beyond.

