Bars Of Clout 3 singer King Lil Jay has recently been caught up in a huge controversy. This is because of a video that has gone viral on social media. The video allegedly shows Lil Jay getting intimate with a transgender man in prison. Following a domestic violence incident in which he broke his girlfriend's jaw and pointed a gun at his mother-in-law, Chicago-based rapper Lil Jay is currently serving time in prison.

The video has garnered much attention on social media, with more than a million views. The security footage from the prison where King Lil Jay is imprisoned looks to be the source of the video. The open cafeteria of the prison is where the incident in question took place.

In the viral video, the rapper can be seen leaning back on a chair, and when no one else was around, the alleged transgender male was spotted kissing Lil Jay. Later, the rapper's cellmate can be seen sitting on his lap as well. According to the video, there didn't appear to be any resistance from the rapper. The video also shows other people passing by in the clip, mostly other prisoners or prison staff, who try to talk to Lil Jay.

Watch Viral Video Here:

Prison footage of Chicago rapper Lil Jay allegedly kissing a transgender inmate and letting him sit on his lap surfaces online 👀😳 pic.twitter.com/ywGhOBt2bb — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) July 19, 2023

Lil Jay shared an audio clip on Instagram after the video went viral. He refutes being the individual in the video. In light of the current accusations against the rapper, he alleges that people are attempting to damage his reputation. “Soon as y’all put dude up actually saying some gay s###, y’all would try to put me on there. Look at that s###, Face don’t match, tattoos don’t match, body don’t match. [sic]”, Lil Jay stated in the audio clip.

Listen to the Audio Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by King Lil Jay (@liljay063)

Lil Jay has been in the news for one or the other reasons always, and his sexuality has been put into question multiple times as well. Lil Jay thinks there have been numerous attempts to discredit him, particularly in relation to his sexuality.

