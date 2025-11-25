NewsVoir

Delhi-NCR [India]/ London [UK], November 25: Galgotias University, a prominent institution in the Delhi NCR, has joined forces with the India Business Group (IBG) to facilitate its engagement and growth within the UK market. This collaboration will focus on exploring innovate pathways for institutional partnerships, fostering cross border academic exchanges, research initiatives and industry engagement across the UK.

As a leading strategic advisory consultancy operating in the UK-India corridor, the India Business Group will leverage its expertise and networks to facilitate new partnerships, bilateral activities and innovation projects that enrich student experience and promote cultural understanding. The initiative will enable Galgotias University to collaborate with leading UK universities, government agencies, and industry networks, while supporting a shared vision for sustainable, innovation-driven growth.

Galgotias University has been steadily expanding its research and innovation capacity, with over 13,000 publications in reputed journals and conferences and more than 3,200 patents filed, reflecting its strong focus on applied research and intellectual property. In 2025, Galgotias was recognised in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings by Subject across Business, Computer Science, and Medical disciplines, affirming its growing global research profile and engagement with industry.

Galgotias University is deeply committed to advancing India's leadership in global higher education and innovation, " said Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO of Galgotias University. Our partnership with the IBG will elevate our visibility in the UK, strengthen impactful institutional alliances, and expand our contribution to India's growing influence in education, research and enterprise.

"We are encouraged by the positive momentum in India-UK relations, particularly the progress towards the landmark Free Trade Agreement, and the shared commitment of both governments to deepen collaboration in knowledge exchange, skills, technology and innovation. This creates the ideal environment for universities like ours to build new partnerships and co-develop future-focused opportunities for our students and faculty."

Lakbir Singh, Chief Operating Officer of the India Business Group, commented, "This partnership will significantly boost the strengthening of India-UK education and innovation ties. IBG will fast track Galgotias with key partners across the UK, supporting shared national ambitions for research excellence, skills development, and enterprise collaboration."

The collaboration aligns with the vision of a UK-India Living Bridge, enhancing student and faculty mobility, launching joint research initiatives, and developing cross-border enterprise partnerships. It also supports the framework of CETA, the Collaborative Education and Technology Alliance, promoting co-development in smart mobility, green technologies, AI-enabled learning, and digital innovation.

The University features a state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence (AI) Education Lab at its Yamuna Expressway campus, inaugurated by Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry back in May 2025. The new AI lab is designed to provide students with 24/7 access to advanced computing infrastructure. It houses NVIDIA GPU-powered systems, capable of running high-performance AI applications not typically supported by standard computers. This initiative will help propel cutting edge collaborations with UK Tech Companies, Research Labs and Start-Ups, intended to close the gap between theoretical learning and practical application, particularly for students beginning their journey into AI.

Furthermore, this initiative advances the goals of the UK-India Vision 2035, jointly endorsed by both governments, to deepen partnerships in education, science, and innovation. Through this collaboration, Galgotias University supported by IBG will help shape a sustainable, research-driven and globally connected corridor between India and the United Kingdom.

