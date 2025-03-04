NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 4: Garnier Black Naturals, an India-first innovation in hair colors by Garnier, a global leader in green beauty, announces its association with Indian cricket idol, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his wife, Sakshi Singh Dhoni, for a campaign that breaks new ground in establishing trust in hair colors with one of India's most trusted brands, Garnier.

Just as Dhoni won over his fans who trust him to always make the right call with his unflappable leadership, candid speak, and ever-evolving looks, Garnier Black Naturals, too, has been touching the lives of millions of Indians for over a decade, becoming the secret to their natural-looking hair color. The campaign marks two of India's most trusted brands - the Dhonis and Garnier Black Naturals - coming together to create the new badge of 'T'rust.

The playful TVC sees the power couple establish how Garnier Black Naturals, with five fabulous shades, is their go-to favorite for a trustworthy transformation. It starts with Dhoni playfully teasing Sakshi about the secret to her beautiful hair, before he ultimately trusts her judgment when she confidently shares why she chose India's most trusted hair color brand, leading to a shared moment of hair coloring. The ad ends with a nod to the iconic T-gesture for the DRS in cricket that was fondly called the 'Dhoni Review System' because his accuracy in summoning the review often led to results in his favor, magnifying the trust fans vested in him. Dhoni & Sakhi are now building the new symbol of 'T'rust in hair colors with his endorsement of Garnier Black Naturals.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni said, "Garnier has been a trusted brand for hair color for many years. Sakshi and I are excited to be the faces of Garnier Black Naturals and are happy to share our secret for natural-looking hair color with everyone. This campaign gives us the opportunity to appear onscreen together after a long time, and we hope that our fans will enjoy it as much as we did filming it."

The 360-degree campaign went live end of February across multiple touchpoints (traditional, digital & Out of Home).

Ajay Simha, General Manager, Garnier said, "Garnier Black Naturals is India's most trusted hair color brand. Through the years, we have grown to become the trusted secret for effective and natural-looking hair. We're beyond excited to team up with MS Dhoni and Sakshi Singh Dhoni for this incredible partnership. We could not have hoped for a more strategic fit than the power couple, who are a benchmark of trust, both on and off the field. With their compelling and unique chemistry, there really is no better choice. Through this campaign, we're creating new ways for consumers to connect with our brand and embrace the trust and authenticity that both Dhoni and Sakshi, as well as Garnier stand for!"

Parikshit Bhattacharya, Chief Creative Officer, Publicis Groupe (BBH India) said, "Garnier Black Naturals is the country's most trusted hair colour. Who better than the Dhonis to bat for the brand through their unique banter. The campaign consisting of memes, teasers, a digital video, a broadcast spot and more, which has already been loved by the internet. We hope this partnership further strengthens the brand's equity and more couples place their trust in Garnier Black Naturals to keep their secret intact."

It's time to sport a natural look like Dhoni & Sakshi with #ThalasTRUSTEDColor Garnier Black Naturals!

Garnier is an accessible, inclusive, and natural global beauty brand, driven by its purpose to bring Green Beauty for all of us. Since 1904, Garnier has been pioneering the science of nature, combining natural ingredients with cutting-edge science to offer maximum efficacy for consumers, yet with a limited impact on the planet. Its expertise in Green Sciences fuels innovative, high-performing, and sustainable formulas, to answer consumers' aspirations and beauty needs worldwide. Committed to providing more transparency, Garnier was the first mass-market beauty brand to launch a pioneering Product Environmental Score, helping consumers to make more sustainable choices every day. The Garnier brand is animated by its various ranges: Black Naturals, Color Naturals and Shampoo Color. Today, Garnier is the largest beauty brand worldwide to be approved by Cruelty Free International.

