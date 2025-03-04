Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma left everyone surprised after a video of them celebrating New Year in Goa in 2023 went viral. Following that, the lovebirds made public appearances together on various occasions, confirming their romance. The beloved duo, known for setting major couple goals for their fans on social media, have now reportedly decided to break up. Yes, you heard that right. Tamannaah Bhati and Vijay Varma, who were rumoured to tie the knot this year, have reportedly broken up. ‘Azaad’: Lovebirds Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma Promote Rasha Thadani’s Film by Dancing to Viral ‘Uyi Amma’ Song (Watch Video).

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma Part Way

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma decided to breakup just a few weeks ago. A source told the portal, "Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma parted ways weeks ago as a couple but they plan to remain good friends. Both have been working hard in their respective schedules." This comes just after reports suggested that the couple are planning to settle down this year and take their relationship a step ahead by getting married.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram Post

Several reports revealed that Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma had a very strong connection, but their tight schedules and professional commitments might have played a major role in their decision to split. Throughout their time together, Tamannaah and Vijay were considered as a power couple who would leave everyone in awe of their chemistry each time they stepped out together. ‘Shaadi Bhi Ho Sakti Hai’: Tamannaah Bhatia Fuels Marriage Speculation With Vijay Varma.

For the unversed, Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia met each other in 2023 while shooting for the popular Netflix series Lust Stories 2.

