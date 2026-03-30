PRNewswire

Noida (Uttar Pradesh)/ Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 30: gateretail and JK Tech have announced the next phase of their strategic partnership, expanding their collaboration to further advance AI-powered inflight retail intelligence through the evolution of the AI-Powered Inflight Retail Operations Planning Suite, powered by JK Tech's JIVA Agentic AI Orchestrator. Building on the foundation of their existing alliance, this will strengthen the focus on intelligent, scalable planning capabilities designed specifically for airline retail and onboard F&B operations.

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Airlines across the UK and Europe continue to face significant operational challenges, including demand variability by route and passenger mix, the ongoing trade-off between out-of-stock incidents and perishable wastage, and margin pressure from reactive discounting. Addressing these challenges requires a data-driven, predictive approach that moves beyond traditional planning models.

The partnership combines gateretail's deep domain expertise in inflight retail operations with JK Tech's enterprise AI, data engineering, and agentic automation capabilities. The solution unifies demand forecasting (SKU x flight x route), promotion simulation, optimal pricing recommendations, and supplier order automation within a single, integrated planning environment. By leveraging trusted enterprise data, advanced AI/ML models, and agentic workflows, airlines can shift from fragmented, reactive processes to predictive, coordinated execution.

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Key benefits include increased revenue per flight, improved gross margin per head (GMH), reduced wastage and stock-outs, and faster, more confident commercial decision-making. Built for enterprise-scale deployment, the platform provides real-time insights, traceable recommendations, and secure integration with existing airline systems.

"The next phase of our partnership reflects our shared commitment to redefining inflight retail intelligence. By deepening our collaboration with JK Tech, we are equipping airlines with advanced AI-driven capabilities that improve planning precision, commercial performance, and operational resilience," said Jose Lirio Silva, Global Managing Director & VP, gateretail.

Adding to this, Tanuj Singh, Sr. VP, Head- Marketing & UK/Europe Sales at JK Tech, stated, "Airline retail operations demand precision, speed, and intelligence at scale. Through JIVA's agentic AI capabilities, we are helping airlines connect forecasting, pricing, and supply decisions into a unified workflow that drives measurable revenue and margin impact. The positive impact of our partnership is already visible in improved decision velocity, stronger retail performance, and tangible business outcomes for our airline partners."

The partnership will extend into AI-driven financial optimisation, including automated sales reconciliation, rebate validation, revenue accuracy improvement, and enhanced forecasting, further strengthening operational efficiency and reducing revenue leakage.

About gateretail

gateretail, a gategroup company, is a leading provider of in-flight retail solutions for airlines around the world. The company's innovative retail programs and technology are designed to enhance the in-flight experience for passengers and drive increased revenue for airlines. With a global customer portfolio covering four continents, gateretail delivers onboard retail products to 1.2 million flights, serving more than 180 million passengers every year. For further information, please visit www.gategroup.com/our-brands/gateretail/

About JK Tech

JK Tech is a GenAI-focused data and AI services organisation empowering enterprises across Retail, CPG, and Insurance. Through deep expertise in data platforms, AI orchestration, and enterprise transformation and flagship solutions such as JIVA, its Gen AI Orchestrator, and Orbiee, its conversational commerce platform, JK Tech helps global organisations unlock actionable insights, operational excellence, and sustainable growth. To learn more, visit www.jktech.com. Find JK Tech on X, LinkedIn.

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