Delhi NCR [India], March 26: Gaurs Group, a leading real estate developer in India, has been assigned a CRISIL A- rating with a stable outlook for its long-term instruments, while its short-term instruments have been rated CRISIL A2+. The ratings highlight the company's strong financial position, disciplined debt management, and sustained market presence, reinforcing confidence among investors and stakeholders.

The CRISIL A- rating for long-term instruments reflects Gaurs Group's robust financial profile, supported by a diversified portfolio spanning residential, commercial, and retail segments. The rating applies to Gaurs group flagship company, Gaursons India Private Limited.

CRISIL noted that Gaurs Group will continue to benefit from its established market position in Delhi-NCR, strong operational linkages, and robust sold receivables, which enhance financial stability. The company's measured approach to leverage and prudent capital allocation are expected to support its expansion strategy and project execution capabilities. The Group currently has a net debt of Rs. 1050 crores, with the LRD debt amounting to approximately Rs. 900 crores. Further, the group has robust committed receivables of close to Rs. 5000 crores.

Manoj Gaur, CMD, Gaurs Group, stated, "Achieving this CRISIL rating is a testament to our strategic foresight and the trust that homebuyers and financial institutions place in us. At a time when financial prudence is critical in the real estate sector, this rating underscores our ability to maintain stability while expanding our footprint. Our disciplined approach to financial management has led to our consistent rating upgrades. At Gaurs, we believe in delivering not just homes but confidence and security to our customers. Our commitment to timely project execution and financial stability ensures that buyers invest with peace of mind, knowing that they are part of a brand built on credibility and trust."

Sarthak Gaur, Director, Gaurs Group, added, "This rating reaffirms our financial strength and operational resilience, positioning us as a trusted player in the real estate sector. It is immensely fulfilling to see that people believe in us and the quality we deliver. The recognition from CRISIL is a major boost, and we are excited about our next phase of growth, as we continue to expand with new launches and strategic land acquisitions. This will allow us to further scale operations and uphold our position as a leader in the real estate sector."

With 30 years of expertise under its belt, Gaurs Group, also known as Gaursons Group, has developed over 70 million sq ft in almost 75,000+ successfully delivered property units. The Group has been showing excellent results since 2022, with its last 5 projects within this period getting well received by buyers and getting sold out within 24 hours of their launch. The Group has achieved tremendous numbers by clocking a sales value of close to Rs 4500 crores in this financial year. It has also diversified into retail, hospitality, education, and renewable energy, with upcoming project launches expected to further consolidate its market position.

