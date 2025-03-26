Veteran Tamil actor Bharathiraja's son, Manoj Bharathiraja, passed away on Tuesday (March 25). The 48-year-old actor suffered a heart attack at his residence in Chetpet, Chennai. He recently underwent a bypass surgery and was recovering. Before making his acting debut in the 1999 film Taj Mahal, Manoj used to assist his filmmaker-actor father in his projects. He later featured in the movies Samudhiram (2001), Kadal Pookkal (2001) and Eera Nilam (2003), among others. Members from the Tamil film fraternity, including Kmal Haasan, Khusbu, Venkat Prabhu and Simran Bagga, are mourning the loss of the actor through touching tributes on social media. Manoj Bharathiraja, Son of Director Bharathiraja, Dies at 48 of Cardiac Arrest; Tamil Actor Had Debuted in ‘Taj Mahal’ Opposite Riya Sen.

Tributes Pour In for Manoj Bharathiraja

Several celebrities took to social media to mourn the demise of Manoj Bharathiraja. Indian cinema icon Kamal Hasan took to his X (previously Twitter) handle and expressed his shock after hearing about the passing of Manoj Bharathiraja. She wrote, "I was deeply shocked and saddened to hear the news of the passing of Manoj Bharathiraja, the son of actor and my soulmate director Bharathiraja. I express my deepest condolences to Bharathiraja, his family, and friends, who are grieving the loss of their beloved son."

Kamal Haasan Mourns Manoj Bharathiraja’s Passing

நடிகரும் எனது ஆத்ம நண்பர் இயக்குநர் பாரதிராஜாவின் புதல்வனுமான மனோஜ் பாரதிராஜா மறைந்த செய்தி அறிந்து மிகுந்த அதிர்ச்சியும் வருத்தமும் அடைந்தேன். தனது அருமை மகனை இழந்து வாடும் பாரதிராஜா அவர்களுக்கும், அவரது குடும்பத்தாருக்கும், நண்பர்களுக்கும் எனது ஆழ்ந்த இரங்கலைத்… — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) March 25, 2025

Popular actress and politician Khushbu Sundar also mourned the passing of Manoj Bharathiraja with a touching tribute on X and wrote, "Extremely shocked to hear that Manoj is not among us anymore. His untimely demise pains. He was just 48 yrs. May God give the strength to his father Thiru #Bharathiraaja avl and his family to overcome this unbearable, painful loss. You will be missed, Manoj. Rest in peace. Om Shanthi."

Khushbu Sundar Expresses Her Grief Over Manoj Bharathiraja’s Demise

Extremely shocked to hear that Manoj is not among us anymore. His untimely demise pains. He was just 48 yrs. May God give the strength to his father Thiru #Bharathiraaja avl and his family to overcome this unbearable painful loss. You will be missed Manoj. Rest in peace. Om… pic.twitter.com/Cu3lApdsiE — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) March 25, 2025

Actress Simran Bagga also took to X to mourn Manoj Bharathiraja's demsie. She wrote, "Extremely shocked to hear the news of the untimely demise of Manoj Bharathiraja. Heartfelt condolences to Bharathiraja sir and the grieving family. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti."

Check Out Simran Bagga’s X Post

Extremely shocked to hear the news of the untimely demise of Manoj Bharathiraja. Heartfelt condolences to Bharathiraja sir and the grieving family. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Simran (@SimranbaggaOffc) March 25, 2025

Tamil filmmaker Venkat Prabhhu also expressed his shock over Manoj Bharathiraja's sudden passing. In a heartfelt tribute, he wrote, "Really shocking to hear the news.. can’t believe u r no more my brother #manoj gone toooo soon… deepest condolences to @offBharathiraja uncle family and friends may ur soul RIP." Manoj K Bharathiraja, Veteran Tamil Director and Son of Bharathiraja, Dies at 48 From Cardiac Arrest; Known for Leading Roles in ‘Eeranilam’ and ’Varushamellam Vasantham.

Venkat Prabhu Remembers Manoj Bharathiraja

Really shocking to hear the news.. can’t believe u r no more my brother #manoj gone toooo soon… deepest condolences to @offBharathiraja uncle family and friends 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 may ur soul RIP#RIPmanoj #ManojBharthiraja pic.twitter.com/XebSFgKcYF — venkat prabhu (@vp_offl) March 25, 2025

Manoj Bharathiraja's last film as an actor before his passing was Viruman in 2022, starring Karthi in the lead role. The late actor-director is survived by his wife Nandana and their two daughters, Arshitha and Mathivadhani.

