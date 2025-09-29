BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 29: Generali Central Insurance Company Limited (formerly Future Generali India Insurance Company Limited) is a strategic joint venture between two distinguished financial institutions: the Generali Group, a global insurance enterprise with 193 years of operational heritage holding a 74% majority stake, and the Central Bank of India, India's first commercial bank with 113 years of established banking excellence.

The new brand names Generali Central Life Insurance focuses on life insurance and Generali Central Insurance focuses on general insurance and they represent the coming together of Generali Group's global expertise and the Central Bank of India's trusted heritage to protect what customers value most: their family, their health, their assets, and their future.

A Renewed Identity with a Stronger Promise

The Generali Central brand launch includes a new visual identity, including a new logo and typography, as well as a new website and revamped social media presence. It reinforces the company's core values of protection and reliability, while signalling digital strength and a renewed focus on accessibility across India.

Expanding Coverage for Today's Needs

Health Insurance: Generali Central is the trusted health insurance partner of millions of people. Your health insurance plan does not have to be limited to medical expenses or hospitalisation bills. With Generali Central, you can avail of additional value-added services like-Tele-consultation, Health Contents, Webinars, Vouchers, and Health check-up.

Car Insurance: With Generali Central, you can easily buy or renew car insurance online in a few simple steps. You can select from a variety of vehicle insurance policies depending on the type of coverage you want. You can also select the frequency of the premium payment based on your preference. For example, you can pay the car insurance premiums monthly, quarterly, semi-annually, or annually.

Leaders Speak

Rob Leonardi, Asia Regional Officer, Generali, said, "India has long been a strategic market for Generali and our joint venture with the Central Bank of India reflects the potential we see today and for the future. The synergies between our two organisations are clear and l have every confidence that we'll be able to deliver on our joint vision to provide accessible solutions that reflect the real needs of Indian families and businesses across the country."

Alok Rungta, MD and CEO, Generali Central Life Insurance Company Limited, said, "With our new brand identity, Generali Central Life Insurance marks a defining moment in our journey to becoming a future-ready, customer-first life insurer. Our strategic partnership with CBI unlocks transformative potential to reshape the landscape of protection and insurance in India."

Anup Rau, MD and CEO, Generali Central Insurance Company Limited, said, "Our new brand identity reflects the powerful synergy between two iconic institutions, Generali Group, with nearly 200 years of global insurance expertise, and the Central Bank of India, with over a century of deep-rooted presence in India's financial and geographical landscape."

