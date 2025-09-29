New Delhi, September 29: Samsung Galaxy S26 series is reportedly set to launch early next year, and its expected specifications and features are already circulating online. The lineup is expected to include the Samsung Galaxy S26, Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge, and Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra devices. The S26 Ultra smartphone is rumoured to come with slim bezels and a sleek design.

Samsung Galaxy S26 series is said to bring several updates over its predecessors. As per multiple reports, the company may replace the "Plus" model with the Galaxy S26 Edge. The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra’s price in India and key specifications have reportedly surfaced online. Reports suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra price in India for the 16GB RAM + 256GB storage variant could be around INR 1,59,990. Smartphone Launches in October 2025: From iQOO 15 to OnePlus 15 and Realme GT 8 Pro, Know Specifications and Other Details of Upcoming Smartphones Next Month.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to bring design and camera upgrades compared to its predecessor. The Galaxy S26 Ultra may move away from its floating camera layout, which is said to feature a single camera island similar to the design seen on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 smartphone. The device is likely to replace its 200MP ISOCELL sensor with a 200MP Sony sensor. The rear camera setup of S26 Ultra is expected to include a 50MP ultra-wide lens, a 50MP periscope telephoto lens, and a 12MP telephoto lens. MacBook Pro With M5 Chip May Enter Mass Production Soon, Likely To Debut in Late 2025 or Early 2026; Check Details.

As per a report of The Economic Times, the S26 Ultra could feature a 20% larger vapour chamber to enhance heat management. The smartphone is also expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset. The Galaxy S26 Ultra may include a 5,500mAh battery with 60W fast charging support. Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is also expected to feature a 6.89-inch display with anti-reflective glass.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Economic Times), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

