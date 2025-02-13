VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 13: The digital marketing industry is booming, but a glaring gap remains. Graduates of many digital marketing courses often find themselves unprepared for real-world job demands. Recognizing this issue firsthand, Indian Digital Training Institute (IDTI), one of the top digital marketing institutes in Mumbai, was founded to bridge this skill gap and create job-ready professionals in just three months.

The idea for IDTI came when Jaiganesh Biradar, founder of The SMM Hub, a leading digital marketing agency, repeatedly encountered freshers and interns struggling to meet industry expectations. "We would ask candidates about their courses, some of which lasted five to eleven months, yet they lacked the necessary skills to qualify for entry-level roles. We had to assign them tests because their certifications alone didn't justify a hire," said Biradar.

Understanding the urgency of hands-on training, he developed a curriculum tailored specifically for aspiring digital marketers. IDTI's core offline digital marketing courses in Mumbai are designed to provide in-depth practical knowledge, ensuring students are job-ready in just three months. With offline classes and smaller class sizes, every student receives individualized attention, maximizing learning and development. The course is taught by experienced tutors from both industry-leading brands and top agencies, offering real-world insights and expertise.

One of the biggest challenges freshers face is securing an internship or job without prior experience. IDTI tackles this issue by offering in-house internships at The SMM Hub, giving students direct exposure to live projects. Additionally, the institute provides 100% job assistance, including interview training, resume building, and placement support. As a result, IDTI stands out as a digital marketing institute in Mumbai with placements.

By focusing on practical application, expert mentorship, and offline, hands-on learning, IDTI is setting a new benchmark in digital marketing training in Mumbai.

For aspiring digital marketers looking for a fast track to career success, IDTI is the ultimate stepping stone to a thriving career.

