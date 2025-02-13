The much-awaited Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 will begin on Thursday, February 14, with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru facing Gujarat Giants. The Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match will be hosted at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara. The thrilling encounter between the defending champions and the Giants will start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). WPL 2025: Squads, Schedule, Live Streaming and Other Details You Need to Know About Women's Premier League Season Three.

Smriti Mandhana will continue to lead the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the upcoming edition of the Women's Premier League. The Bengaluru-based franchise has kept its core intact. The RCB side has a fairly balanced squad, guided by head coach Luke Williams. The defending champions will miss the services of Sophie Devine, Kate Cross, and Sophie Molineux. They are replaced by Heather Graham, Charlie Dean, and Kim Garth.

Gujarat Giants have named veteran Australian all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner as their new captain for the WPL season 3. The Giants will be coached by Michael Klinger. Gujarat holds a fair share of batters and bowlers. Ahead of the WPL 2025 opener, take a look at the weather report in Vadodara.

Vadodara Weather Live Updates

The weather forecast for the Women's Premier League 2025 match between Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru looks promising with zero chances of rain. The conditions throughout the match will remain good. The temperature will remain around 26 degrees Celsius throughout the match hours. On Which Channel WPL 2025 Will Be Telecast Live? How To Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Women’s Premier League Season 3 T20 Cricket Matches in India?

Kotambi Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch of the Women's Premier League 2025 opener between defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Giants is expected to be batting-friendly. Under the lights, bowlers might initially help the Vadodara pitch, which is expected to be batting-friendly. The track will assist spinners, and they will also play a vital role.

