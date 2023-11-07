BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], November 7: Muthoot Fincorp Ltd, the flagship company of Muthoot Pappachan Group (Muthoot Blue), recently launched Muthoot FinCorp ONE - the all-in-one digital financial platform. With this launch, customers can now get Gold Loans from Home or at the branch, in just 30 minutes.

Also Read | Tesla To Start Manufacturing EVs in India Soon? PMO Directs Govt Departments to Expedite Approvals for Elon Musk-Owned Company’s Entry, Says Report.

Along with Gold Loans (from home and branch) for lending, Muthoot FinCorp ONE offers an array of financial services which includes MSME loans as well. The platform offers investment products like Digital Gold and NCDs. The app also supports utility and loan payments for multiple use cases while the Forex services encompass multi-currency cards, cash transactions, and 24x7 international transfers. Soon, the platform will also help users access insurance for all kinds of General and Medical insurance needs.

Muthoot FinCorp ONE's Gold Loan from Home is a service where customers can get a loan against their gold jewellery from the comfort of their homes. It is convenient, safe, and hassle-free, and the loan disbursal takes 30 minutes.

Also Read | DYK? Beyonce Had More Than 600 Costumes To Choose From for Renaissance World Tour and Left 150 Unworn!.

When a customer books an appointment for Gold Loan from Home on the Muthoot FinCorp ONE platform, trusted Loan Managers visit their home to collect the gold jewellery at their preferred date and time, making the process easy and hassle-free. Additionally, the pledged gold jewellery is carried to a nearby Muthoot FinCorp branch in a GPS-tracked safe locker and is automatically insured as an added layer of protection.

Apart from this, customers can also book an appointment to get a Gold Loan from any one of Muthoot FinCorp Ltd's 3600+ branches across the country. Additionally, the platform enables 24x7 Gold Loan Top-Ups while accommodating the diverse needs of its customers like - festive expenses, working capital for MSMEs, funds for education or fees, to purchase a new house or office, to facilitate their dream vacations, buy a vehicle, or addressing any financial/medical emergencies. Chandan Khaitan, CEO of Muthoot FinCorp ONE, expressed, "At Muthoot FinCorp ONE, our mission is to simplify and enhance financial accessibility for all residents across the country. Our unique phygital approach, coupled with a diverse range of product offerings, positions us at the forefront of shaping the future of digital finance."

Khaitan continued, "We have a clear vision to reach out to millions of customers, especially those within the younger age group, in the coming months through our Gold Loans, which are accessible both from home and our branches, along with our tailor-made MSME products."

Muthoot FinCorp ONE represents a milestone in the financial sector, offering an all-encompassing platform that brings the ease of financial services at the tap of an app.

The company's goal is to democratize access to financial services, empowering individuals, and businesses across diverse segments, fostering economic growth.

Thomas John Muthoot, Chairman & Managing Director, Muthoot FinCorp Ltd. said, "Muthoot FinCorp ONE's launch signifies a major milestone for us. It complements and builds upon MFL's existing robust physical presence, through a phygital ecosystem. The all-in-one financial platform reinforces our dedication to transforming the way our customers access and manage their finances by providing them with tailored financial solutions to suit their everyday needs."

Looking ahead, Muthoot Fincorp Ltd. remains committed to further enhancing the platform, introducing new products, and forging strategic partnerships to expand its financial ecosystem.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)