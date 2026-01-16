VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 16: India has yet another moment of pride on the global cinematic stage. Mahamantra - The Great Chant, the documentary feature directed by acclaimed filmmaker Girish Malik and produced by Clapstem, has officially been included in the Academy Awards' Documentary Feature Reminder List, placing it firmly in contention for the upcoming Oscars.

The inclusion of Mahamantra on the Academy's reminder list marks a crucial milestone in its Oscar journey. It signals that the film is very much part of the global awards conversation - one that goes beyond box-office numbers and spectacle, and instead speaks to intellectual depth, spiritual inquiry and universal relevance. For Indian cinema, especially in the documentary feature space, this is a significant and encouraging achievement.

With this entry, Mahamantra steps into a rare and prestigious league of Indian documentaries that have brought global recognition to the country, including The Elephant Whisperers and Period. End of Sentence, both of which went on to win Academy Awards. Malik's film now carries that legacy forward, reinforcing India's growing presence in world documentary cinema.

Produced under the banner of Clapstem, Mahamantra reflects the company's commitment to meaningful, globally resonant storytelling. The film is not a documentary made to chase headlines, but one born out of deep thought, research and quiet conviction. Even before its Indian release, it has begun to leave a strong impact internationally and within the festival circuit. Recently, Mahamantra was showcased at IFFI Goa 2025 under a Special Focus category, where it received remarkable responses from audiences and media alike. The film was widely described as a powerful, visually immersive and profoundly timely piece.

At its heart, Mahamantra - The Great Chant explores the ancient science of mantras and asks a deeply human question: can age-old wisdom guide us through today's broken, restless and uncertain world? In a time marked by political unrest, wars, emotional imbalance and rising mental health challenges, the film gently bridges ancient knowledge with contemporary scientific thought.

Visually captivating and artistically rich, "MAHAMANTRA" weaves together the cosmic dance of Shiva, the resonance of his Damru, and Krishna's diplomatic efforts to avert conflict.

The documentary examines the sacred, ancient science of mantras, such as Om Namah Shivaya, through the lenses of physics, consciousness studies and spiritual traditions. Its journey is vast and awe-inspiring -- moving from the Big Bang to the Mahabharata, from World War II to the era of Oppenheimer -- while always remaining rooted in humanity's shared search for meaning and healing.

With the brilliance of Maestro Bickram Ghosh's sound, the depth of Shubha Mudgal's voice, and the insight of Padma Shri Dr. Arvind Lal, the film carries a truly global heartbeat, featuring leading scholars, thinkers and participants from around the world and across belief systems.

Directed by Girish Malik, a filmmaker known for creating cinema that consistently travels internationally, Mahamantra continues his legacy of storytelling that crosses borders. Malik's work has previously been showcased on prestigious platforms such as the Busan International Film Festival, Netflix and Indian Panorama, and has earned National Awards. With Mahamantra, many consider he has delivered his most ambitious and spiritually resonant work to date.

Speaking about the film's Oscar entry, Girish Malik shared: "Mahamantra was never made with awards in mind. It was born out of a deep curiosity about sound, consciousness and our collective human journey. To see the film reach the Academy's reminder list is humbling. It tells me that stories rooted in ancient knowledge can still resonate with a global audience today."

Set against the backdrop of global unrest and conflict, Mahamantra stands as a quiet yet powerful cinematic experience. It does not shout for attention, but stays with the viewer long after the screen fades to black. Its inclusion on the Academy's reminder list is a subtle acknowledgment of the power of cinema that dares to pause, reflect and ask deeper questions. Regardless of how the Oscar journey unfolds, Mahamantra - The Great Chant has already secured its place as a rare and meaningful contribution to Indian documentary cinema.

It strengthens India's position in the global non-fiction space and reminds us why stories matter -- that cinema, at its best, can become a bridge between ancient wisdom and modern chaos, offering clarity, hope and connection in uncertain times.

Mahamantra - The Great Chant, produced by Clapstem Productions, is slated for its Indian release in the coming months.

