A significant ripple has been sent through Indian cricket circles following allegations by former India batter Manoj Tiwary, who claims that current head coach Gautam Gambhir played a pivotal role in the decision to strip Rohit Sharma of the One Day International (ODI) captaincy. Tiwary suggested that Gambhir influenced chief selector Ajit Agarkar in the high-profile leadership change, which saw Shubman Gill take over the reins for the Australia ODIs in October. Team India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Seeks Blessings at Mahakaleshwar Temple Ahead of IND vs NZ 3rd ODI 2026.

The controversial move occurred despite Rohit Sharma having recently led India to victory in the ICC Champions Trophy, his last assignment as ODI captain. Sharma had previously retired from T20 Internationals in June 2024 and Test cricket in May 2025, but was reportedly keen to continue in the 50-over format with an eye on the 2027 World Cup.

Allegations of Undue Influence

Speaking to Sports Today, Manoj Tiwary asserted that while Ajit Agarkar is known for his strong decision-making capabilities, a call of this magnitude could not have been made in isolation. "Knowing Ajit Agarkar, he is a personality. He is a decision maker. He will not take a step back in taking such steps. But whether he was influenced by someone to fire the gun from his shoulder is something we need to look at," Tiwary stated, implying Gambhir's significant input. He further added that "a lot of things happen behind the scenes" and that the coach's inputs would "naturally" be part of such a process, making both equally responsible for the decision.

Manoj Tiwary On Rohit Sharma's ODI Captaincy Removal

Context and Reactions

The decision to replace Rohit Sharma with Shubman Gill as ODI captain had already raised eyebrows among fans and experts, with many questioning the timing and the manner of the transition. Tiwary expressed his personal disappointment, admitting he has "lost interest in watching the ODI games" since Rohit's removal and felt the decision was "disrespectful" to a cricketer of Sharma's stature. Rohit Sharma Surpasses Chris Gayle To Become Opener With Most Sixes in ODI Cricket, Achieves Feat During IND vs NZ 1st ODI 2026.

Previous reports from October 2025 had also indicated a "collective effort" by Gambhir and Agarkar in decisions regarding senior players, with some sources suggesting a focus on the 2027 World Cup and the age of key players like Rohit and Virat Kohli.

While the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had previously dismissed rumours of a rift between the coach, chief selector, and captain in January 2025, these fresh allegations by a former international player are likely to reignite debate. The cricketing fraternity awaits any official response from Gautam Gambhir, Ajit Agarkar, or the BCCI regarding these latest claims.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 16, 2026 02:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).