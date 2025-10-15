BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], October 15: Girl Rising, an international nonprofit dedicated to advancing girls' education, has come together with She's the First, a nonprofit focused on girls' rights and mentorship. Moving forward as Girl Rising, the combined organization will build on their shared commitment to expanding access, equity and voice for adolescent girls in India. This marks a strategic step forward to growing their presence, strengthening local partnerships, and delivering long-term sustainable impact.

In 2025, Girl Rising reached over 55,000 adolescents in-person across Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, and engaged nearly 29 lakh adolescents and two lakh teachers digitally through a partnership with the Andhra Pradesh government. Since 2015, the organization has worked across schools and communities in India, delivering storytelling-based programmes that build gender equity, social-emotional learning and life skills. Building on this momentum, the merged nonprofit is now poised to expand into new regions and strengthen its footprint in existing states through deeper collaboration with local and state governments.

The merger comes at a critical moment. Around the world and in India, progress on gender equity is at risk due to widening funding gaps, rising social pushback and the growing complexity of challenges adolescent girls face. The unified organization responds to these challenges with a more integrated approach that supports girls not only in classrooms but also in their homes and communities. "In the last 10 years, the world has made real progress in getting more girls into classrooms. But access alone is not enough," said Nidhi Shukla, President, Girl Rising. "For lasting change, we need to shift mindsets and build vital life skills so girls can navigate their futures with confidence, resilience and self-reliance. This merger brings together a shared commitment to ensure every girl has the support to learn and lead with continuity, dignity and purpose."

In India, Girl Rising will continue to deliver life skills education through a dual approach that combines in school programming with community-led mentoring. The curriculum is rooted in the principles of the National Education Policy (NEP 2020), with a focus on social-emotional learning, digital and financial literacy, climate awareness, and gender equity. Programmes are implemented in collaboration with district education departments, teachers and grassroots partners, ensuring that adolescents receive consistent support across the ecosystems that shape their lives.

Looking ahead, Girl Rising will deepen its presence in India by expanding into new geographies, strengthening partnerships with local governments and tailoring its programmes to the evolving needs of adolescents. By combining school-based education, community engagement and girl-centered leadership development, the organization aims to create a more inclusive, resilient, and future-ready generation. At a time when collaboration is both necessary and overdue, this merger sets out a new standard for how mission-aligned organizations can come together to drive long-term change.

