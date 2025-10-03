NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 3: The All India Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC), the apex body representing over 600,000 jewellers across India, heartily welcomes the Maharashtra Government's historic step of establishing a state-level 'Dakshata Committee' (Vigilance Committee) to ensure the safety and security of jewellers.

Also Read | Chinese Man Who Sold Kidney in 2011 To Buy iPhone 4 and iPad 2 Now Lives on Dialysis After Illegal Surgery Left Him Permanently Disabled.

For a long time, jewellers have faced harassment during investigations of theft and robbery cases involving gold and silver. In some unfortunate incidents, jewellers even lost their lives during the process. Taking cognizance of these grave concerns, on March 14, 2024, the Government of Maharashtra issued a circular under the Home Department, clearly instructing police officers regarding investigations under BNS 317 (formerly Section 411 IPC). The circular also recommended the establishment of a special Dakshata Committee.

This Vigilance Committee has been constituted by the State Government. Representatives from 36 districts of Maharashtra have been included, and in the near future, district-level committees will also be established with the support of GJC. The key objective of this initiative is to build a secure and reliable bridge between the government and trade bodies, ensuring the safety of jewellers and extending full support to honest business practices.

Also Read | ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Saba Karim Says India's Toughest Tests Will Be Against Australia, New Zealand, Not Pakistan.

GJC expresses its sincere gratitude to Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis for this visionary step. The Council also acknowledges the special efforts of Hon'ble Minister of State for Home Affairs Shri Pankaj Bhoyar and Hon'ble Smt. Chitra Wagh (MLC) in making this reform a reality.

GJC Chairman, Mr. Rajesh Rokde, said, "This decision marks a historic moment for the jewellery industry in Maharashtra. The formation of the Dakshata Committee reflects the government's commitment to ensuring a safe business environment in a safe state. We are deeply thankful to Hon'ble Shri Devendra Fadnavis for this far-sighted reform and appreciate the tireless efforts of Hon'ble Minister of State for Home Affairs Shri Pankaj Bhoyar and Hon'ble Smt. Chitra Wagh. We congratulate all trade representatives included from various districts of Maharashtra. I urge jewellers across India to make similar efforts in their respective states so that a strong and secure national framework can be created. GJC remains committed to working hand-in-hand with the industry."

GJC Vice Chairman, Mr. Avinash Gupta, added, "The jewellery sector has long grappled with serious security challenges. The Maharashtra Government's decision is indeed a revolutionary step, reflecting both sensitivity and strong commitment towards the jeweller community. This initiative will instill confidence among jewellers. We appeal to all our pan-India members to actively engage with their respective state governments for similar committees, so that a safe ecosystem for jewellery business can be built nationwide."

As the national apex body, GJC also invites all state heads across India to replicate such initiatives in their respective states. GJC will extend full support and is preparing a detailed national Plan of Action to help implement this framework across India.

Members of the State-Level Dakshata Committee:

* Shri Nitin Khandelwal, District Akola - Member* Shri Rajesh Rokde, District Nagpur - Member* Shri Shailesh Kharote, District Akola - Member* Shri Sudhakar Tank, District Nanded - Member* Shri Kiran Andilkar, District Pune - Member* Shri Mahavir Gandhi, District Solapur - Member* Shri Bharat Oswal, District Kolhapur - Member* Shri Subhash Vadala (Jain), Mumbai - Member* Shri Girish Devrmani, District Solapur - Member* Shri Ajit Pendhurkar, Mumbai - Member* Shri Rajendra Dindorkar, District Nashik - Member* Shri Amol Dhomne, District Wardha - Member

The All India Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) is a national trade council with the objective of promoting and protecting the interests of the jewellery industry. For over 20 years, GJC has been acting as a strong bridge between the government and the industry, spearheading multiple progressive initiatives to elevate the sector to new heights.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)