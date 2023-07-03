PRNewswire

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 3: According to a recent market study by Growth Market Reports, titled, "Global Brand Protection Software Market Segments - By Types, By Applications, By Solution, By Organization Size, By Industries, and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2031", the market size was USD 291.54 Mn in 2022 and is expected to surpass USD 1,694.70 Bn at a CAGR of 21.6 per cent by 2031.

Key Players Covered

- OpSec- PhishLabs- Red Points- Coresearch Inc.- Resolver- RiskIQ- Ruvixx- Brand Shield- Brandverity- Corporation Service Company- Hubstream, Inc.- LashBack- Wolters Kluwer N.V.- Authlink

The report covers data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments, industry players, and crucial strategies that helps market players to expand their business.

Key Takeaways:

- Brand protection software analyzes and manages detailed information about a company's products and services.

- Rising adoption in creating brand awareness and growing requirements to protect brands from fraud are expected to drive the market.

- The on premise software segment is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR, as it is installed and operated from the company's in-house server, which makes it more secure.

- The large enterprise segment is anticipated to hold a major market share, owing to the increasing penetration of multinational companies.

- The consumer goods segment is expected to dominate the market, due to the rapid expansion of product industries.

- North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to the presence of large managed security service providers.

Segments Covered

Types

- On Premise- On Cloud

Applications

- Advertising Monitoring- Content Protection Intelligence- Site Blocking Intelligence- Social Media Monitoring- Anti-Counterfeiting- Market Place Monitoring- Others

Solution

- Domain monitoring- Mobile-app monitoring- Anti-counterfeit- Others

Organization Size

- SMEs- Large Enterprise

Industries

- IT & Telecom- Media and Entertainment- Energy And Utilities- Consumer Goods And Retail- Healthcare- BFSI- Others

Region

- Asia Pacific- North America- Latin America- Europe- Middle East & Africa

