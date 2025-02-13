NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], February 13: BML Munjal University (BMU), one of the leading institutions committed to fostering innovation, knowledge, and leadership, honouring the legacy of its founder, has kick-started the inspiring BML Munjal Lecture Series. This annual platform is dedicated to intellectual discourse and transformative ideas. The inaugural lecture in this prestigious series was delivered by Professor Jeffrey Sachs, a globally acclaimed economist and expert on sustainable development, who spoke on "Viksit Bharat", exploring India's roadmap to sustainable and inclusive growth.

Speaking on the occasion, Shyam B. Menon, Vice Chancellor of BMU, said, "The BML Munjal Lecture Series is a tribute to the enduring legacy of Dr. BML Munjal, a pioneering entrepreneur, institution builder, and visionary leader who believed in the transformative power of education. He believed that learning must extend beyond the classroom to inspire, challenge, and shape the future. The lecture series is designed to bring together global thought leaders, scholars, and change makers to discuss pressing contemporary issues, fostering critical thinking and innovation. Our aim is to provide a platform where ideas lead to action and inspire the next generation of thinkers and problem-solvers."

Professor Jeffrey Sachs, in his keynote address, delved into India's aspirations to become a "Viksit Bharat," emphasizing the role of sustainable economic policies, technological advancements, and global collaboration in achieving inclusive growth. He said, "India's journey to becoming a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047 requires a bold and adaptive approach. The biggest challenges ahead include environmental degradation and global instability, but India has the potential to lead in sustainable development. Its ability to effectively integrate state and market dynamics, as seen in successful Asian economies, will be crucial. By fostering innovation, strategic policymaking, and global and regional cooperation, India can emerge as one of the world's top three economies, shaping a resilient and inclusive future."

The lecture series aims to spark meaningful conversations, inspire innovation, and contribute to shaping a better, more informed world.

