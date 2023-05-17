New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): TCL - a leading consumer electronics brand and one of the dominant players in the global TV industry has recently launched an exclusive brand campaign as part of its collaboration with Sunrisers Hyderabad. The campaign is aimed at creating greater awareness for TCL among cricket enthusiasts.

The campaign started with a digital video launch featuring SRH team members including Bhuveneshwar Kumar, Washington Sundar and Umran Malik. The brand film aimed to create a certain sense of relatability and a strong connection with the audience. TCL leveraged social media channels through creatives, AR filters, digital videos, and quiz contests to bring cricket fans to the table and increase the visibility of the brand.

Commenting on the campaign, Philip Xia, CEO, TCL India said, "The cricket league started a month ago and the time frame of the campaign was perfect to meet our campaign's objective. We believe the pioneering products of TCL in tandem with a trophy-winning cricket team of SRH were recognized as a potentially powerful combination to bring high-end technology to cricketing fans nationwide."

The cricket league proves to be a great opportunity to create a top-of-the-mind brand recall for TCL among the audience. The company's logo was printed on the right sleeve of the SRH jersey coupled with the other activities added an advantage, allowing TCL to generate buzz among cricket fans.

As part of the campaign, a 'Meet and Greet' with fans was also organized with the players of SRH, which included Aiden Markram, Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, and Glen Phillip. The event was aimed at creating a platform where the audiences could meet players while being acquainted with TCL.

Additionally, TCL has also created an AR-based filter on Instagram where people can take a selfie with their favourite players and use it on their social media profiles.

In a short span of the campaign, TCL has reached out to over 12 million people, engaging over 3 million cricket fans till now with 25 million impressions to date and is continuing to attract more cricket fans by the end of the campaign.

TCL's range of television boasts high-end technological features to give cricket fans the #PitchPerfectView of every match. Its vivid colors and HDR display provide a spectacular view along with immersive audio experiences via Dolby Sound. The Wide Viewing Angle of the TV covers every aspect of the ground, and the exceptional clarity of a QLED screen makes the viewers feel they are on the ground.

TCL is the official sponsor of Sunrisers Hyderabad and has entered into the collaboration fourth time in a row. This has helped the company strengthen its global positioning in the TV industry and express its passion for SRH and cricket.

TCL Electronics is a fast-growing consumer electronics company and a leading player in the global TV industry. Founded in 1981, it now operates in over 160 markets globally. TCL specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio and smart home appliances.

Visit TCL home page at www.tcl.com/in/en.

