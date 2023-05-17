New Delhi, May 17: Apple’s Worldwide Developer’s Conference (WWDC) 2023 is a highly awaited event for obvious reasons. The event is definitely aimed for the developers, but also offers an array of announcements about Apple’s new products and updated software releases, which are meant for general consumers.

For this year’s edition of WWDC, Apple has arranged for a “Special Event at Apple Park”, which sounds really intriguing. This all-day event will be held on June 5. This is thought to be the launch event of Apple’s highly awaited and speculated Mixed Reality headset - Reality Pro. Apple Introduces Personal Voice Feature To Enable iPhones Speak in Your Voice Within 15 Mins.

Could The Special Event at Apple Park At WWDC 2023 Witness Launch Of Apple Reality Pro AR/VR Headset?

There hasn’t been any confirmation from Apple, but it is thought that it could be something related to Apple’s Mixed Reality headset’s software platform xrOS, or the very launch of the Apple Reality Pro AR headset. As per the latest reports, Apple is gearing up for the launch of its Reality Pro AR headset in June this year, which could offer a great lift to the AR or VR industry. The headset is expected to go on sale towards the later half of this year.

The Apple Reality Pro has been touted to highly sophisticated and powerful XR headsets that has been ever available on the market. It will be a rather niche product and it will come at a special premium as well. Tech Hiring After Layoffs: Amazon, Google, Meta Hire Low-Paid Foreign Employees After Announcing Job Cuts in US, Says Report.

The Apple Reality Pro AR headset is expected to offer micro-OLED displays from Sony, TSMC dual processors, as many as 12 cameras and an external power supply to offer surreal experience to the virtual reality lovers.

The upcoming Apple AR/VR headset is likely to be priced somewhere around $3000. At this premium, the target consumers would be professional users and not the general recreational users.

