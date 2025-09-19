The award was presented by Dr. R. Arulanandan from the Ministry of Commerce at a glittering ceremony in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], September 19: Glow by Kirtilals, the diamond jewellery brand redefining everyday luxury for Gen Z and millennials, has won its very first industry award -- and it's a big one. At the prestigious Retail Jewellers Guild Awards 2025, Glow was recognized for "Excellence in Design - Colorstone Earrings", setting a new benchmark for contemporary style with craftsmanship at its core.

The award was presented by Dr. R. Arulanandan from the Ministry of Commerce at a glittering ceremony in New Delhi, celebrating creativity and innovation in the Indian jewellery space.

Speaking about the win, Suraj Shantakumar, Director - Kirtilals, said, "This award is proof that design with heart and detail always shines through. Glow was created for a new generation of jewellery lovers, and this recognition motivates us to keep pushing boundaries and making diamonds feel exciting, modern, and meaningful."

For Glow, this first win is more than an award -- it's a sign of the brand's growing influence as a trendsetter that blends diamonds with bold design, playful color, and youthful energy.

Glow by Kirtilals showrooms are located in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Thrissur, Erode, and Tirupur, with the full collection also available online at www.glowjewels.com.

