Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Gnani.ai a frontrunner in Conversational AI and voice security domain today announced the launch of its home-grown Voice Biometrics software.

Christened armour365™, the biometric solution boasts of path-breaking features to cater to new and emerging risks in fraud prevention and information security. armour365™ Voice Biometrics works on 300 plus proprietary audio features and comes with out-of-the-box integrations to multiple contact center software providers and messaging apps.

Also Read | Telegram Rolls Out Interactive Emoji, Read Receipts in Groups: Report.

The solution is equipped with top-of-the-line features like "anti-spoof layer", "replay attack detection" and "one enrollment" to offer unparalleled security and CX for industries such as Contact Centers, Banks, Defence, Healthcare, etc. for applications ranging from omnichannel customer authentication to secured access to sensitive devices.

Ganesh Gopalan, Co-founder, and CEO, Gnani.ai said, "Voice Biometrics can be a blessing in disguise for Contact Center and Infosec leaders battling fraud and data theft through various communication channels. With a response time of

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 13-Year-Old Boy Held For Allegedly Raping 9-Year-Old Girl in Bareilly.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)